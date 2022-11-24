Working to introduce a bill to regulate digital media: Anurag Thakur

The I&B minister has also said that the registration of newspapers will be simplified

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Union Government is working on a bill to regulate digital media, news agencies have reported.

He has cited the communication of news becoming multidimensional due to the development of electronic and digital media.

According to Thakur, the government has allowed print, electronic and digital media to opt for self-regulation.

He further said that the process to register newspapers will be simplified so that it can done online in a week's time.

