WhatsApp updates privacy policy

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has unveiled its updated privacy policy and has given its users time till 8th February to accept the same in order to continue using the service.



WhatsApp is informing users about the new privacy policy through a pop-up message. The message reads as follows: “By tapping AGREE, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you’ll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Center if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information.”



In its updated privacy policy, WhatsApp stated that it does not allow third-party banner ads and has no intention to introduce them. "We still do not allow third-party banner ads on our Services. We have no intention to introduce them, but if we ever do, we will update this Privacy Policy," the policy states.



WhatsApp also asserted that "respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA". "Since we started WhatsApp, we’ve built our services with a set of strong privacy principles in mind," it added.



The updated Terms and Privacy Policy provide more information on how WhatsApp processes user data and its commitment to privacy. It also states how WhatsApp works with businesses that use Facebook or third parties to help store and better manage their communications with users on WhatsApp.



WhatsApp noted that it works with third-party service providers and other Facebook Companies in order to provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market its services.



"For example, we work with them to distribute our apps; provide our technical and physical infrastructure, delivery, and other systems; provide engineering support, cybersecurity support, and operational support; supply location, map, and places information; process payments; help us understand how people use our Services; market our Services; help you connect with businesses using our Services; conduct surveys and research for us; ensure safety, security, and integrity; and help with customer service. These companies may provide us with information about you in certain circumstances; for example, app stores may provide us with reports to help us diagnose and fix service issues," the new privacy policy reads.



In the “How We Work With Other Facebook Companies” section, the platform provides more information about how it collects and shares information with the other Facebook Companies. "If a user uses WhatsApp with third-party services or Facebook Company Products, the platform may receive information about such users from them. For example, if a user uses the WhatsApp share button on a news service to share a news article with their WhatsApp contacts, groups, or broadcast lists on our Services, or if a user chooses to access WhatsApp through a mobile carrier’s or device provider’s promotion of services."



When the users use third-party services or Facebook Company Products, their own terms and privacy policies will govern the use of those services and products, the policy states.