Voot launches chat show ‘Feet Up With The Stars Season 3'

The third edition of Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars is making headlines not only for its impressive Bollywood lineup but also for its brand new creative format and dynamic host!

This season's new avatar has many interesting conversations to offer, thanks to India's most prominent and enterprising digital chat show host, Malini Agarwal (better recognised in Bollywood circles as MissMalini). Agarwal took the internet by storm with her lifestyle blogging platform 12 years ago and has since become one of the country’s leading digital influencers. She has also authored - #ToTheMoon - How I Blogged My Way to Bollywood - which quickly became a pop culture bestseller in a matter of days.

Breaking away from a 'quintessential chat show' that treads around the fringes, Malini will quiz the best of Bollywood (beyond the world of entertainment and glamour) and offer a delightful peek into their lives, highlighting their ambitions, love, emotions and everything in between.

Produced by MissMalini Productions and streaming on Voot, the show's extraordinary line-up includes celebrity guests such as Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha and many more. Candidly, the stars will expose their unexplored sides as they share their lockdown stories, among other diverse experiences, while engaging in a fun, fulfilled conversation with Malini.

Adapting to the changing world's new norm, the entire season has been tweaked to suit a virtual set up during the pandemic, thus maintaining social distancing and reflecting inspiration and hope in the current unprecedented times. Each episode will also undertake some good for the community via ‘Voot For Good,’ where the streaming platform will raise over Rs. 2 lakhs per episode for the charities chosen and supported by each celebrity guest.

Talking about the exciting new project, Malini Agarwal says, “I have always wanted to host a chat show with a difference, so needless to say, I am over the moon to have hosted the third edition of Feet Up With The Stars. I am someone who lives and breathes authenticity in Bollywood, and this new season showcases the lesser known, deeply private side to some of our most loved celebrities as we discover their real-selves in contrast with their reel-selves. Lined with fun games and uninhibited conversations, this show is a medium through which the audience will feel closer to their favourite stars.”

