Vedanta's SFA launches new logo in virtual event

In line with Vedanta's larger vision to be among the major contributor to the upliftment of Sports across the country through robust Grassroot training programs, Sesa Football Academy being a major sports initiative of Vedanta group launched its New Logo which is in line with the philosophy of larger entity that is Vedanta Sports. The new logo was launched during the virtual event in the Presence of Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports, Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO- Vedanta's Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Chairman, GFDC, Leena Verenkar, Group CSR Head, Vedanta Limited, Officials of Vedanta Limited, Players, Coaches and support staff of Sesa Football Academy. Sesa Football Academy has a rich legacy of over 20 years in Football development through grassroot training programs. Vedanta is further expanding the reach of the sports development programs with various sports development programs across the Nation including Zinc Football in Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports said "We strongly believe that the Indian youth has immense talent and aptitude for sports. At Vedanta Sports, our constant endeavor is to identify and nurture these talents through our grassroot training programs, and thereby support the vision of Government of India to take Indian sporting ecosystem to new heights."

Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Chairman GFDC congratulated SFA team and said "I congratulate team SFA for new logo launch and my best wishes for their larger goal of positively transforming sports across the country. SFA has significantly contributed to the development of football since its inception through quality grassroots training programs and I am sure they will continue to do so in coming years. All the best team SFA for the upcoming Pro- League season."

While addressing the gathering Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Vedanta, Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business Said "At Vedanta, Community development is our prime focus area and we believe sports serves as a powerful medium in community engagement . Sesa Football Academy has a rich legacy of over 20 years in development of Football and we will continue to contribute towards the holistic development of sports across the country through our umbrella of larger entity that Is Vedanta Sports."

Though unprecedented situation caused due to COVID-19 pandemic has stagnated the on ground sports activities for quite some time but SFA has successfully continued player development programs through various online and virtual platforms. SFA has launched E-Mentorship program for player's development during COVID times for virtual training & mentoring for the players.

