Doyens of digital: Meet the leaders who rake in the revenue
Here we feature the leaders who have driven growth for digital platforms through transformative sales
With the onset of the pandemic, Digital advertising has been on a mission to overshadow Television AdEx in India, after having surpassed Print, Radio and other mediums. We saw how Google, and Facebook overtook top Indian media firms in ad revenue in FY21. In fact, their last earnings report for FY22 showed how the two players still dominate the Digital advertising space in the country, even as other Digital media companies have begun to slowly chip their way into that share. However, the year 2022 was one that first brought optimism for Digital media with forecasts on how it is expected to grow by 30% as opposed to TV’s 14%, and then in the second part spread gloom with talks of a global slowdown, coupled with layoffs and impending recession, which were expected to shake the advertising industry and most directly the tech majors.
Here we profile the key leaders from tech companies who have contributed to the success of these digital platforms, the ones that have driven growth through the transformative sale of advertisements in various forms.
Google India
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 24,926.5 cr for FY22
Google supports a total of 19 Indian languages
Roma Datta Chobey
Senior Director, Digital First Businesses
Roma Datta Chobey joined Google in 2015 as the Head of Industry, Classifieds, and Gaming. She was later elevated as Group Head for Travel, BFSI, Classifieds, Gaming, Telco, and Payments. Her portfolio expanded when she was appointed as Director, Entertainment and Media. She was previously associated with HDFC bank and IDBI Bank. After spending ten years in the banking sector, Chobey stepped into a strategy role, and thereafter she joined the tech industry.
Shalini Puchalapalli
Director, Customer Solutions
Shalini joined Google in 2021, and is Director and Country Head for Google Customer Solutions where she is building the digital ecosystem for India. Prior to her current role, she was the Category Director with Amazon India and CEO for Lehar Foods Business, PepsiCo. There she turned around the business through business model transformation. Shalini is a leader with functional expertise in Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, and Human resources.
Priya Choudhary
Director, Business Solutions
Priya Choudhary joined Google in 2019 as Head of YouTube and Brand Solutions. She was elevated as Director of Business Solutions in 2021. Prior to joining Google, she worked as a key leader with Mediacom. An MBA in marketing communications from MICA, Choudhary has worked with Ogilvy & Mather, Madison World, and Mindshare in the past. She also had stints with Unilever and Kraft Heinz, prior to joining Mediacom.
Satya Raghavan
Director, Marketing Partners
Satya Raghavan joined Google in 2014, and was Director of Content Partnership, Youtube. He was elevated as Director of Marketing Partners in 2022. Raghavan is responsible for partnerships with creative and media agencies to drive digital transformation for advertisers. Before joining Google, Raghavan served in senior positions as the Head of Consumer Marketing at MSN India, Vice President of Marketing at Star India, and Vice-President at Helion Ventures.
Bhaskar Ramesh
Director, Omnichannel Businesses
Bhaskar Ramesh joined Google in 2012, and was elevated as Head of YouTube and Brand Advertising in 2017. In this current role as Director of Omnichannel Businesses (Technology, Retail, Auto, CPG, Finance and CoE Digitization), he leads Google India’s Omni channel businesses, driving the digitization of large traditional sectors making Google gateway of Omni channel commerce in India.
TANVEER S. UBEROI
Director, Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google Customer Solutions
Tanveer S. Uberoi joined Google India in 2015 as Head, Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google Customer Solutions. He was elevated as a Director in 2021, and is currently responsible for the partner ecosystem in India, which includes cross-channel media, and independent digital media agencies. Prior to joining Google India, he was working as Vice President and National Sales Head, Branded Content, for Times Network.
Meta
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 16,189 cr for FY22
Arun Srinivas
Director & Head of Ads Business
Arun Srinivas joined Meta in 2020, and today he leads the strategy and delivery of its India marketing solutions focused on advertisers and agencies. Prior to this, he was with cab aggregator Ola, where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility. Srinivas comes with 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as Ola, Unilever, and Reebok. He also did a stint at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners, where he led the consumer vertical. Srinivas started his career with Reebok and then moved to Unilever where he spent more than 15 years across food, beverages, skincare, and personal care categories. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.
There are nearly 239.65 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size Source: Statista
Recently, Whatsapp collaborated with Jio Mart to enable conversational e-commerce in India
There were 2,533,35,900 Instagram users in India in January 2022, which accounted for 17.7% of its entire population: NapoleanCat
Key Individual:
Archana Vohra
Director, Global Business Group, Mid Market & SMB India
Disney+Hotstar
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 1,684.31 cr for FY22
Shalini Poddar
Executive Vice President, Head, Ad Sales
Shalini Poddar joined Disney+Hotstar in 2021, and is responsible for the ad sales revenue and strategy for Disney+ Hotstar. She leads a team of 140+ people across all aspects of the ad business, Business Planning; Sales; Sales Strategy, including pricing and formats; Revenue Management; Operations; Data Partnerships; Programmatic; Brand Lab; Measurement/ROI, and Customer Marketing. In her previous role at Google, she was Head of Business Development, Google Play Apps — India, South East Asia, and Australia. She had an eight-year stint at Google, having joined the company in July 2013 as Industry Manager — Telecom, Gaming, and Payments. Shalini has 17 years of experience across Consulting, Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Partnerships, and Marketing.
Spotify
Arjun Ravi Kolady
Head of Sales - India
Arjun Ravi Kolady joined Spotify India in 2019. Prior to this he was associated with Facebook, Google, and Give. At Facebook he was driving the largest vertical in India. He evangelized mobile solutions and drove incremental advertising revenue growth from a select set of partners in the online space across commerce, offline retail, airlines, OTAs, Hotels, and hyperlocal players.
Samsung Ads
Prabhvir Sahmey
Senior Director, India and Southeast Asia
Sahmey joined Samsung Ads in 2020 as Senior Director. His remit is to set up the Samsung Ads business in India & South East Asia by pioneering the arena of Connected TV. Prior to Samsung, Prabh pioneered Programmatic Advertising at Google, Search Advertising at GroupM, and E-education with Tata Interactive Systems. Over the years, Prabhvir has been identified as a domain expert for all things online, and is a go-getter, calm, and goal-oriented individual.
Amazon Ads
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 4,171.4 cr for FY22
Vijay Iyer
Director, Ad Sales
Vijay Iyer joined Amazon Ads as India Head for Agency Business. He became the India Head for overall ad sales in 2019. Vijay Iyer is a Digital Media leader with extensive experience in building businesses. He has spearheaded planning and execution of key initiatives across digital advertising, social media and video with P&L ownership. He was previously associated with Komli Media, RML and AdNear.
Amazon India currently has 1.1 million sellers on its platform. It had 100 million registered users in 2022. Source: Shiprocket
Alexa answered over 4 crore requests during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 to guide customers to product searches, event storefront pages, deals, games, information about products and more on the Amazon Android shopping app
During the festive sale, women entrepreneurs selling through Amazon Saheli sold 6 products every minute
Key individual
Kapil Sharma, Director, SMB Ads Business
Kapil was part of the core team that built and grew Amazon Ads in India. He is a tenured Amazonian leader with stints across multiple businesses. He currently leads the SMB Ads business, including seller ads. He has a rich and diverse experience in Advertising, Banking, Manufacturing, and Consulting. He is an alumni of IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta and was associated with RBS and GE in the past.
Flipkart Ads
Estimated Advertisement Revenue: Rs 2,083.5 cr in FY22
Sankalp Mehrotra
VP, Monetization
With over 15+ years of experience across APAC, he has a consistent record of accomplishing aggressive goals and achieving turnarounds. At Flipkart, he has orchestrated the rise of Flipkart Ads to the top three/four Digital ad platforms in India in a short time. He is responsible for overall revenue, business strategy, business development, marketing, advertiser relations, operations, hiring and representing Flipkart Ads at all external forums. An important part of his role is crafting the vision that will unlock the next wave of exponential growth. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director for South East Asia where he led growth for Affle. In his previous roles, Sankalp was part of leading media agencies (Zenith Optimedia, Cheil and DDB) managing top brands, in India, Malaysia and Singapore.
"Our major goals are to build an ads platform that ensures that both sellers/brands and consumers see the most relevant messaging. Also, from a seller/brand perspective, we want to enable solutions and advertising experiences that fulfil multiple marketing objectives - building awareness, driving consideration, inducing trials and conversions. And close the loop on all investments through full-funnel attribution and insights. Flipkart Ads is already a scaled platform that enables tens of thousands of sellers and brands to increase the velocity of their consideration and purchases. We will continue to invest behind newer opportunities on and off platform, which allow our partners to create disproportionate success for their marketing goals. The adtech market is volatile right now with changes like third-party cookie deprecation, iOS changes that empower customers to decide tracking, among other things. These will reinforce migration to a platform like ours that relies on first-party intent.”
Flipkart witnessed the highest-ever number of concurrent users with 1.6 million users per second in its ninth edition of ‘Big Billion Days 2022’ festive sales
Truecaller Ads
Sagar Manikpure
Senior Vice President- Global Ads Business
Sagar Manikpure joined Truecaller Ads in 2022 as Vice President for Global Ads Business. He is responsible for driving the global ads business for Truecaller through the levers of product, sales, partnerships and cross-functional collaboration. Prior to this, Sagar worked with Airpush, a digital advertising solutions company for around 7 years. Before Airpush, Sagar worked with MyParichay as Vice President - Products and Adiquity / Guruji.com as Head - Business Development for around 6 months and 6 years respectively. Sagar is an engineering graduate.
Key individual
Madhuri Krishnan, Global Ad Sales Director
Paytm Ads
Sameer Kapoor
Senior Vice President- Head of Business
Responsible for overseeing all facets of Ads Business for Paytm, Kapoor drives the vision, mission and execution for Paytm Ads. With over 22 years of experience in media and marketing for offline and online platforms, Sameer has been a catalyst in building the team and revenues at Paytm Ads. Having worked across geographies and industries in various leadership roles, Sameer brings along his comprehensive expertise in working with global brands and leading digital challenges for long-term growth.
VerSe Innovation (Dailyhunt and Josh)
Sunil Kumar Mohapatra
Chief Revenue Officer, VerSe Innovation
"I have spearheaded the entire company culture, leadership focus, and cross-functional teams to prioritize Monetization as a DNA-defining, strategic goal for the company. I have also led the market expansion of Dailyhunt to international markets (starting with MENA region), and rapidly built and scaled the monetization org to capture and lead the short video space. Today, the Digital industry, especially rich content platforms need to work on creating the pull and build formats for brand storytelling. They also need to move away from performance-only deals as Digital offers a very innovative canvas for brand-building. This has been a big miss in the recent past. Moreover, content marketing can also help create memorable campaigns, build differentiated positioning, and deliver sustained brand lift. Our goal is to become the default news destination for a Billion Indians.”
InMobi
Devika Sharma
Director - Revenue and New Business Partnerships, Consumer Platform Advertising
"We expect 2023 to be a promising year. Our vision is to convert passive digital surfaces into smart surfaces by leveraging the capabilities provided by today’s mobile devices. As hyperconnected consumers spend more time on their smartphones, they need more fulfilling experiences to catch their eye in the moment. It’s time for brands to take mobile marketing into their own hands and create a new age of seamless, serendipitous discovery. This ‘one-click discovery’ that is being pioneered by brands through Lock Screen Marketing, is expected to soon become the go-to platform for connecting with consumers.”
InMobi became India’s first Unicorn in 2011
LinkedIn
Sachin Sharma
Director, Enterprise Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
"India, like the rest of the world, navigates a period of economic uncertainty, staying agile and adaptive is key to coming out strong in this environment. At this time, our role is to support decision-makers build a marketing strategy that can weather external challenges. As per our latest research, two-thirds of B2B marketing leaders said that they will continue investing in long-term brand-building campaigns to stay front of mind for customers — this optimistic and spirited approach indicates that leaders across the board are applying lessons from the pandemic. Our goal is to continue building effective measurement solutions, and as part of the many approaches that we’re exploring, we also are applying new AI technologies to measure campaign success and understand the buyer’s path to purchase.”
Key individual
Abhai Singh, Head LinkedIn Sales Solution, India
Yahoo
Ritu Mittal
North & South Monetization and Agency Relationship
"At Yahoo we are pursuing growth opportunities through our ad tech business, focusing on key growth drivers in India, including Demand-side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP), and Native Platforms into a unified stack. With one of the fastest growing DSPs in India, Yahoo’s ad business in the country has been a strong contributor in the company’s transformation to growth globally over the last several quarters, and we are very proud of these accomplishments, despite being affected by tough macro-economic factors.”
Shriram Narayanmurthy
Senior Manager, India Sales
"The last-click attribution model may make sense today, but it’s imperfect and will diminish quickly. In this tough economic environment, brands need to start focusing on what’s effective. At a time when e-commerce has soared, marketers have focused on the lower funnel, chasing audiences for those last clicks, and optimizing their campaigns accordingly, especially on social media. Yet, when we’re heading towards the cookie-less future, and in tougher economic conditions, pumping more money into last clicks alone will not suffice.”
Key individuals
Swapnil Maske, DSP Strategy Lead, India
Sushil D’Souza, Sr. Manager Field Sales
Kishor Kumar, Sr. Manager Field Sales
Himanshu Goswami, Sr. Manager, Field Sales
Airtel Ads
Vignesh Narayanan
Head of Business
Narayanan heads the Ads business for Airtel and has extensive advertising experience having led business roles in Europe & Asia for 17+ years. His expertise in the digital ecosystem stems from his experience in e-commerce companies like Lazada, Zalora, Snapdeal, Reebonz, and with core Adtech technology companies like Mediamath helping him to create the right product-market fit across Adtech & Martech.
Sharechat and Moj
Estimated Advertising Revenue: Rs 212.16cr for FY22
Udit Sharma
Chief Revenue Officer, Sharechat and Moj
"Given that 180 million Indians use ShareChat monthly to consume content in their own languages, I aim to establish it as the platform of choice for advertisers who are also looking to engage their target audiences at scale in the language of their choice. As for Moj, I plan to work with our partners to help them collaborate with India’s largest creator community in building tailor-made solutions to help them meet their brand objectives. ShareChat and Moj are India’s fastest-growing advertising platforms, which are seeing massive interest from advertisers across industries. Our ability to deliver innovative and creative solutions at scale to drive engagement for brands sets us apart from other publishers and helps advertisers go beyond regular media inventory buys. At ShareChat, we are gunning for 5X growth in revenue in 2022. We are growing our focus on artificial intelligence extensively and hiring not only in India, but in the UK, U.S., and other geographies.”
Key individuals
Neha Chatterjee, Sales Director (East)
Debasmita Ghosh, Sales Director (South)
Satyen Kishan, Regional Director Sales
Satyajit Deb Roy, Senior Sales Director (North)
Twitter India
Revenue: Rs 157 cr for FY22
Kanika Mittal
Country Head, Twitter India
Kanika Mittal is the Country Head for Twitter India leading large customer solutions and is responsible for Revenue and Monetization across industry verticals, like Auto, CPG, Tech, OEMs, M&E, Enterprise and others. During the course of her tenure, she has landed a strong positioning for Twitter with brands centred around the power of conversations and helped diversify and grow the business. Her role intersects Marketing, Technology, Digital, Policy and Culture.
Jio Ads
Gulshan Verma
CEO, Jio Ads
Gulshan Verma joined Jio Ads in 2021, and before assuming this role, he was responsible for Disney+ Hotstar Ads’ business covering Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, AdTech/Data Partnerships, branded Content Studios (Brand Lab), Measurement/ROI, and Customer Marketing. He is also credited with setting up Hotstar Brand Labs. Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Verma was with Times Internet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he was responsible for all revenue streams across Content/Media, Transaction and Classifieds businesses. He has also worked at Komli Media, Yahoo!, EY, McKinsey, and Associated Press. He is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Indian School of Business, and Kellogg School of Management.
Key individual
Viraj Jit Singh
CRO, Jio Entertainment Services
Is Google ready to bring in India same Android regime as Europe, asks SC
The apex court has asked Google to come up with an explanation on the same by Wednesday
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up the Competition Commission of India (CCI)-Google case on January 18.
The court was hearing a plea by Google seeking a stay on the CCI order and the Rs 1,337-crore penalty on the search giant.
Meanwhile, the court has refused to stay the CCI order asking Google to make changes to its Android ecosystem. he SC asked Google if it will implement the same regime in the country as it has done in Europe for the Android market.
The bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the counsel appearing for Google that it has time to "reflect" till Wednesday.
CCI has abused Google of "abusing it's dominant position in the Android ecosystem".
Last week Google put up a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration. It also said in the post that Google takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only those that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform.
Cultural Round-Up: From Messi to T20 to SRK, here’s what made waves in Nov-Dec 2022
The trends are as per Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:45 PM | 3 min read
With Messi taking the Fifa World Cup home, the internet couldn’t keep calm and celebrated the victory lauding the player and the team. The World Cup T20 also saw sports lovers sharing their excitement in the virtual world
Here are some interesting trends from November-December 2022, as per Starcom’s monthly report.
Fifa takes it all
The FIFA World Cup had been generating quite a buzz among netizens for a while. It was the last world cup for many football legends, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Modric, Lewandowski, Tony Kroos, Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Neymar, Casemiro and Dani Alves among the prominent players.
The finals saw Argentina winning in penalties. This was the third final in Fifa’s history to end with a penalty shootout. The fans had a blast – before, during, and after the finals! Twitter recorded 147 billion impressions on conversations around FIFA World Cup. #wc2022 was trending all over the world, followed by #GOAT and #Messi.
T20 joins the buzz
Cricket fans were in a frenzy over India vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe fixtures.
There was a lot of hype for the England vs New Zealand and India vs Bangladesh matches too. Both witnessed close-run chases by England and India.
The final was set between Pakistan and England, and surprisingly all of India cheered for Pakistan’s glory in this match. The chase was set up by England bowlers, restricting the opposition to 137. Fans were saddened by Pakistan’s loss but congratulated the champs and praised their valiant efforts in the finals. People took it to Twitter to console Pakistan on the loss.
Who said test cricket is boring? Just have a look at this pic. Test cricket at its best. By the way,Great batting by @SarfarazA_54. Congratulations @TheRealPCB & @BLACKCAPS for this magnificent performance#PAKvNZ #PakvEng #PakvsNZ #SarfarazAhmed #PakistanCricket #ICC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PgHvxRb5th— Sagnik Das (@ImSiiidd) January 7, 2023
Entertainment Trends
Meanwhile, on the entertainment front #besharamrang was the talk of the town with netizens divided over boycotting the song and the other section expressing their love for SRK’s ‘Pathan’, the most awaited release of the year.
November started with SRK celebrating his birthday and wishes pouring in with a lot of wishes from his Indian fans, flooding social media. The superstar was later trending for the teaser release of his movie.
Moving on, OTT releases like ‘Emily in Paris Season 3’ and ‘Jack Ryan Season 3’ got their fair share of love from audiences. Malaika Arora Khan also created a buzz on social media with her new show ‘Moving In with Malaika’ on Hotstar.
Some other conversations that made it to the search and tweet party were - Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg’s social media fight, the demise of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and Rishabh Path’s life-threatening car accident.
Right Moves
While Indians are still vibing on ‘Kesariya’, ‘Besharam’ made to it the top music list. On Instagram, ‘You make me POCO LOCO’, ‘THE BOYS’, ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ ruled the algorithm.
Twitter to offer free space to advertisers: Reports
This is being seen as an attempt to get advertisers back on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it is going to offer free space to advertisers, media networks have reported.
Some news reports said this was being timed around the Super Bowl week for attracting promoted tweets. The tech company is trying to match advertisers’ ad spending of up to $250,000, an article said.
Twitter recently said it was going to bring new controls that would allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords. This has been seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
In another move to appease advertisers, Twitter owner Elon Musk recently informed users that the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature. Brands and marketers are expected to make the most of this feature to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Jan 16, 2023 9:06 AM | 7 min read
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third-party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modelling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently, brands are collecting first-party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have been shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Mirza, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Mirza adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first-party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap to guide marketers to kick-start their first-party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first-party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first-party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first-party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper was written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first-party data, brands can design a full-funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First-party data allows one to have multiple opportunities that hyper-personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Mirza says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Here is the list of big winners
The Award ceremony will be held on 20th January in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 3:51 PM | 3 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced today will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution ,CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having
initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.
Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal .It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –
6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax
6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
7 Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
7A). Poshan Tracker App
7B). Himmat Plus Ap
8 Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker
The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
Google: CCI order strikes a blow at efforts to accelerate digital adoption
In a blog post, Google has said Android takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:20 AM | 5 min read
In the wake of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s recently declining Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The antitrust watchdog has slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices.
The tech giant has released a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration.
“Google has partnered deeply with India in the last several years of its exciting digital transformation. However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.
Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake.”
On how Android is a key part of the Indian mobile and internet growth-story, the blog says: “For a country like India, where the cost of adoption is the biggest barrier to digitisation, this has had profound implications. More users have incentivised more developers, and each of those developers achieve immediate scale by writing a single app for Android.”
“The number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest app market after China (Source: App Annie), offering developers in India and elsewhere, a strong platform to establish viable businesses on Play”
The post further points out, “the ordered remedies on Android” harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefitted users and developers for over 15 years.
“Devices built on incompatible ‘forks’ would prevent Google from securing those devices, as these versions will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides.
Lack of robust and consistent security upgrades will leave the users of those devices exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware - which is most troubling for the millions of new internet users who are especially vulnerable.
Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources.”
Unchecked proliferation of such apps on less secure devices can expose vast swathes of Indian users to risk of their data being exposed and pose threats for individual and national security.
More expensive smartphones:
Since incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall to the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves.
This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers.
Higher cost for app developers and user exclusion:
As a result of Android’s compatibility program, when developers write apps for Android, the apps can immediately access Android’s vast base of users. This allows even small developers to compete with large developers across the whole Android ecosystem, based on the merit and superiority of the product.
In a forked Android environment, small developers will be forced to prioritize which of the various incompatible Android ‘forks’ they write and maintain apps for, as their costs will increase with each additional version they support.
They will no longer have the level playing field they have today with Android, and larger developers, who can support a wider range of incompatible forks, will be able to dominate the market based on their scale, rather than the quality of their product.
This will be highly damaging not only for developers, but also consumers, who will be prevented from accessing important online services, simply because developers may be unable to make the investments necessary to develop apps for their device.
This is sobering for innovation in the Indian digital ecosystem, whose greatest success stories are of small disruptors creating a better product and winning the user.
Android enables more choice, not less
• The free Android operating system enables device manufacturers to build a wide range of devices at different price points that gives users unprecedented choice.
• Android leaves OEMs free to pre-install any other app and app stores and they all already do
• Users are free to install apps from sources beyond app stores (‘sideload’) - in such cases, Android displays alerts to ensure users act with awareness for their own safety.
• For developers, beyond providing a vast, vibrant platform to reach users, Android offers tools, predictability, timely security upgrades and multiple monetisation options.
• Consistent with the governments’ concern for matters of public and national safety, Android takes accountability for the apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws, get the benefit of the platform.
• Android, today, offers the right balance of a consistent security bedrock through baseline compatibility, while device manufacturers have the choice to create bespoke and highly differentiated user experiences for their brands on top of that.
A crucial juncture for India
India is at a juncture where we must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem.
Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by OEMs, developers and the industry overall.
It is a crucial moment for India - and our hope is that we, along with all the stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem, can continue to build on top of this foundation.
What net-savvy ChatSonic can do for marketers & content creators
ChatSonic promises to make creation of content, images, or videos simpler and that too with updated information
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 13, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The tech world has been abuzz about the newest AI conversational chatbot—ChatSonic that uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide factual and up-to-date information.
Developed by Writesonic, the AI-powered writing assistant ChatSonic is believed to have surpassed the limitations of Open AI’s ChatGPT that debuted November-end. ChatGPT was considered as the biggest tech innovation of 2022 although it feeds on information until 2021, making it obsolete for all topics after that date.
The icing on the cake is that ChatSonic, launched on December 12, can be used to create not just text-based content like full-length blog posts, press releases and ad copies but videos and arts as well. Founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg, California-based company Writesonic is backed by Y-Combinator. In contrast, Open AI is backed by tech giant Microsoft.
ChatGPT and ChatSonic both are built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 architecture of large language models (LLMs) and hence are able to automate content creation work. Both the tools have got tremendous response from content creators and digital marketers who seek SEO-optimized content for their blog posts, technology experts say.
ChatGPT versus ChatSonic
*ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited till Q3 2021 while Chatsonic can provide reliable and accurate information in real-time by using Google’s Knowledge Graph.
*ChatSonic understands voice commands and answers back, just like Siri or Google Assistant.
*ChatSonic generates AI images by giving simple instructions, while ChatGPT creates AI-art forms after getting art as inputs.
*You can interact with specialists like an English translator, Math teacher, or comedian.
*ChatSonic remembers your last conversation and provides related information until you change the topic.
More threat to Google Search?
Many believe that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it could ultimately surpass Google Search. Does that mean Chatsonic could be the real Google Search killer?
Samanyou Garg, Founder of WriteSonic, denies the suggestion, “We are not really working on building a search engine like Google, as search is not our primary focus. Our goal at Writesonic is to provide powerful AI tools to simplify the content creation process, be it written content, images, or videos, and that is where we believe we can make a difference in the market.”
We want to provide users with content that is up-to-date and factually correct, whether that be blog posts, emails, social media posts, Facebook ads, eCommerce product descriptions, or things like image and video generation, Garg insists.
When asked about business projections for the chatbot, Garg says, “We already have 1 million+ users and by 2023, we are aiming to 5X that number. We believe that by the end of 2023, Writesonic will become a go-to platform for content creators and digital marketers.”
The company has ambitious plans to research and develop new features that solve different use cases like AI video generation, AI PowerPoint generation, and more, making it a comprehensive AI writing and content creation platform to help businesses maximize their publishing efforts.
Google’s alternative
It is noteworthy that Google has announced its own conversational bot-LaMDA-in 2021. So far, it has not delivered the product reportedly due to the challenges of inaccuracy posed by the model.
Meanwhile, rival Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Perhaps we could see Google rolling out LaMDA very soon.
