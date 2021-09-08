The Flipkart Group & England-based sportswear brand Slazenger enter strategic partnership

The Flipkart Group, one of India’s home-grown consumer internet ecosystems and a powerhouse of fashion, comprising Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, announces a strategic partnership with Slazenger, a 150-year old iconic sportswear and sports equipment brand based in England. The partnership, under the aegis of House of Brands, which comprises Myntra Fashion Brands and Flipkart Fashion Originals, will make Slazenger’s product range available on Myntra and Flipkart, strengthening its presence in India. As part of the partnership, the group will make Slazenger’s product range available on its platforms, strengthening its presence in India.

Slazenger is known for authentic styling and pioneering craftsmanship. Being one of the most renowned sports brands in the world, it is popular for manufacturing and retailing, athleisure, apparel, footwear, sports equipment and other allied categories. The brand is also the official supplier of tennis balls to Wimbledon since 1902, the longest sporting sponsorship in history. In India, Slazenger is poised to deliver world-class products in the mass and mass premium price segments, catering to shoppers in the active-lifestyle space, seeking international quality at affordable pricing. Flipkart and Myntra will focus extensively on Athleisure, Running, Golf, Swimming, Tennis and Cricket range of apparel and footwear from Slazenger.

For Flipkart group’s House of Brands, the launch of Slazenger in India is in line with its strategy of collaborating with renowned international brands to bring the best of global fashion to India. The House of Brands understands the pulse of the new-age Lifestyle consumers, who are constantly seeking fresh styles and international brands. The specialty teams at Flipkart group bring together expertise in design, sourcing capabilities, and ample industry experience that will help Slazenger build its brand salience in a growing market like India. The combined strength and wide delivery network of Flipkart and Myntra will give Slazenger access to millions of shoppers across metros, tier one, two and three cities, enabling it to establish itself in one of the biggest markets in the world.

Products in the apparel segment are the first to go live on the two platforms and will be followed by footwear and the other categories. The launch of Slazenger is set to further boost the mass premium segment in the sportswear category, which is one of the largest and most popular segments, especially on the Myntra platform.

With people paying more attention to their health and fitness in today’s world, there is a growing demand for sports apparel, and the launch of Slazenger will cater to their evolving needs. For Slazenger, association with the Flipkart Group entails access to one of the largest markets in the world for the category, coupled with greater penetration, reaching almost every pin code in the country.

The association with Slazenger is in the form of a sublicense agreement with Inspire Sports, which is the licensee of Slazenger IP in India.

Speaking on the association, Manohar Kamath, CXO and Chief, House of Brands, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart and Myntra are at the forefront of the online fashion and lifestyle space in India today. Our immense experience and expertise in effectively catering to the needs and preferences of the consumers have not only made us a favourite among shoppers, but also a partner of choice for global brands. The arrival of Slazenger in India is a testament to our commitment to bring the best of international brands for millions of customers and offer them a wider choice in the athleisure and sports segment.”

Speaking on the partnership, Adrian Davie, Asia Pacific Licensing Manager at IBML, the global licensor for Slazenger, said, “We at Slazenger are absolutely thrilled for the brand launch in India in association with our Indian counterpart Inspire Sports Pvt Ltd. in partnership with Myntra and Flipkart. With the ever-growing importance of sports and fitness in the country, we believe the Indian consumer today deserves access and choice in a variety of high-quality, stylish sports apparel. With a history of over 150 years, Slazenger is synonymous with performance, style and expertise. We are keen on investing in sports marketing partnerships and communications to bring our brand legacy to the sports and fitness category in India and push the sport forward, faster, through culture, innovation and conversation.”

International Brand Management and Licensing (IBML) is the global licensor for Slazenger

