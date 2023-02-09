Sports on OTT: Can media players score big?

Industry observers say OTT players making inroads into the sports genre is good for business as it offers advertisers with new opportunities and can drive viewership too

As FIFA World Cup neared last year in December, a huge rush to download the JioCinema or JioTV application began, as the world’s biggest tournament was to happen in a matter of days. There was hardly any hesitation when it came to downloading these applications as India is a sports-loving country and no one was ready to miss out on Messi and Ronaldo’s last World Cup.

Sports content on OTT channels has become a big a topic of discussion, a battle for media companies. Not just FIFA, even the IPL men’s and women’s league now have seen these OTT and media players pay a huge sum of money to get media rights of these popularly streamed live sports events.

While Viacom18 Sports, backed by Reliance, acquired FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for a reported sum of Rs 450 crore after defeating Sony, Star and other such big players, the latest battle for the IPL women’s tournament rights was also won by Viacom for Rs 951 crore for 5 years. Disney Star India last year won the TV rights for men’s IPL tournament (2021-27 cycle) for Rs 23,575 crore. These are just the big cricket events, while smaller matches like India vs New Zealand in 2022 was streamed by Amazon Prime and Sony Pictures India will broadcast Australia Open. These enormous numbers show how the battle for media rights for these big tournaments have increased the investment money for OTT and media players.

But how much of this is feasible in the coming future? With the battle for these rights just increasing the price for these tournaments, do media players now need to take a step back or continue to invest heavily in sporting events? We asked industry experts.

Sports rights – A valuable asset

Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, said delivering sports content is a good business for OTT channels. “Sports and sporting events have been great drivers of viewership and conventionally TV has been the dominant channel of consumption. With the huge surge in audience segments, not only has sports given OTT channels a valuable asset to draw attention but broaden their bouquet of offering to a new consumer segment.

TV channels have extended their franchise onto OTT and juiced the deals well to broaden their advertiser and consumer base. OTT’s pushing their weight together is definitely good for business as the demand rises and new advertisers’ opportunity come into the fold.”

Speaking in terms of MAUs and subscriber growth, Karan Taurani, Senior VP of Elara Capital explains how sports content investment is a better benefit than investing in web series or movies. “Sports as a content strategy is becoming very much important. I know that the content costs are high. But it definitely gives you that success in terms of getting a larger user base or probably getting higher MAU number. If you look at other content, including web series and movies, it's just about them doing well or them kind of gaining success. If they're not becoming successful through word of mouth and through public acceptance, then, there is no proper benefit or there is no addition to the subscriber base despite the heavy investment to these content.

So, I think sports that way, relatively, gives you that assurance in terms of customer growth, and it is definitely a hefty content cost, but the customer growth is good enough because you can use that customer base to cross sell your other content.”

Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra, also talks about the help in growing customers those sports content provides. “Sports as a genre always gets in incremental reach across platforms. With the change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, we saw a huge spike in online viewing on OTT and an increase in connected TV. Largely the impact comes at the back of two key pillars: New User Base and Viewing Experience.

By having sports as an impact on OTT, the expectation is incremental revenue for OTT player which comes at the back of the new user base. Once the user is bought in, they mostly tend to experience the app and stick on post the sports event ends. This was clearly visible on JioCinema with FIFA – the userbase increased during the tournament and 1/3 of its users stayed back on the app post the end of the tournament.”

Beating competition?

Jolene Fernandes Solanki talks about existing competition between OTT players. “The current OTT space in India is extremely competitive with large players fighting for share of the user's attention. In a market where people are spoiled with choices, there has to be an impact medium to drive differentiation. Sports as a property helps connect with a larger audience and builds mass reach on the platform in a very short time. These active users can be further nurtured with platform content. Monetarily it is a good approach as the future is data driven, a large access to users will allow companies to monetize seamlessly.”

Solanki gives tips on how OTT players can keep viewers engaged. “Setting the right expectation of estimated reach/viewership is important. Viewership primarily depends on 4 key elements: type of tournament, hence the right audience on the platform, the current clutter of the sport, the share of the attention of the current users in the time period and buzz around the talent participating.”

Karan Taurani explains how OTT players can retain customers after a tournament ends. “It depends in terms of what strategy you want to adopt, and what is the kind of scale that the platform wants to operate in. Now take the example of Disney plus. They've had IPL since the last five years and here churn rate in terms of the subscribers after IPL going away will purely depend on the success that they have gotten from other content.

So, this gives you a very good opportunity to showcase your other content offerings to the customers for a very long time. And in case, things fall in place for you, the customer sticks on the platform, rather than getting the customer separately. So, this is a better strategy if you have the deep pockets to basically tap that large customer base and also the potential to pay such a hefty money in terms of the rights.”

Viren Razdan talks about the connection between the player and the audience which ultimately leads to the success. “OTT channels have to explore the events and not just be passive telecasters, as the medium opens up interactive opportunities. What would be the differentiator is not just the touch-point to view but the connection to make this interaction more meaningful. As the emerging cord-cutters tribe grows we need to learn how we make the next move to keep them in the game.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)