Programmatic advertising has evolved with data, technology, expertise & more: Dimpy Yadav

Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media specialists, unveiled their report on Friday. The report, published in collaboration with exchange4media, was unveiled by Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of exchange4media.com, and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India.

This report delves into the evolving programmatic advertising space as the Indian economy recovers from the pandemic. As digitisation continues to define consumer habits in India, programmatic advertising has surged, particularly among FMCG and e-commerce sectors.

Thanking Xaxis and GroupM for partnering with e4m for the programmatic report, Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of e4m, said, “Programmatic advertising is constantly evolving. From online ads to OTT, video, voice, digital out of home (DOOH) and connected TV, the sheer number of options suggests that this is a comprehensible domain.”

Sharing the story behind e4m’s naming, Ahuja said, “We sought to do the same with the traditional advertising domain of print and TV, what programmatic advertising has been doing for digital advertising now. That’s why the name ‘exchange4media’ was coined with an aim to curate the marketplace for buying and selling the inventory. Digital didn’t exist two decades ago. We were ahead of the time and e4m eventually became a community platform.”

“Globally, half of the digital ad space is being bought through programmatic. Programmatic not only works on cost efficiencies but also hones down media plans based on geographical location and other interests. It is also helping brands to reach the right users at the right time with the help of data, proprietary tools, algorithms and offers better ROI. As more and more advertising will shift to digital space, there will be more automated AI-driven solutions than the manual solutions,” Ahuja noted.

He also highlighted the fact that the traditional buying of media space has declined by approx 15%, from 79% in 2019 to 65% in 2020, and this reduction shifted towards programmatic advertising which is set to grow even further.

Highlighting the significance of the programmatic in general and Xaxis report in particular, Ahuja states, “Market rebound in 2021 overcoming the challenges of pandemic-hit 2020. Digital advertising and programmatic both played a major role in this revival.”

Ahuja added that E4m was committed to the cause and intent of the programmatic report that Xaxis has come out with.

Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India, said, “In the post-pandemic world, consumers’ behavior is changing and there is a shift in touchpoints. The report showcases how Programmatic is disrupting its own way of working and evolving further. Over the period of time, expectations of adversities, consumers, and brands have been heightened. So, programmatic advertising has also evolved with the data, technology, measurement, inventory, and expertise.”

She added that advertisers and publishers both will have to draft their strategies as per the privacy law which is under review as of now. “Our curated report really helps to navigate through media strategy around the new laws. Besides, Automation is evolving the media landscape too. This report also helps advertisers to understand the efficiency and demand on the media side.”

The report also carries case studies of successful leaders who have been collaborating with Xaxis to understand the innovative way to expand their media presence. Yadav also said that the report will bust the myths around programmatic which in fact represents all the funnels of advertising.

“The report tells how advertisers can personally connect with consumers at every phase of the campaign. This is crucial and topical as consumers today are demanding more personal touch from the brands. The report also seeks to help e-commerce players to understand media commerce and an effective strategy to drive more ROI,” Yadav explains.

The launch of the report was followed by Programmatic Summit - Virtual Edition that aimed to create an interactive platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers, and martech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effect on the programmatic ecosystem.

The Summit was attended by industry leaders, brand custodians, agency heads, and thought leaders from the organisations such as Silvia Sparry, Global CEO, Xaxis; Akash Deep Batra, Head of Marketing, Growth and Customer Experience, DBS Bank; Sachin Vashishtha, Director & Head of Digital Marketing, Paisabazaar; Arjun Ravi Kolady, Head of Sales - India, Spotify; Karthik Nagarajan, CCO Wavemaker, and Sankalp Mehrotra, VP of Monetization at Flipkart.

Highlights of the report

Data-driven ads in the cookieless world

Despite the farewell to cookies, data-driven advertising is far from dead. “Businesses that want to advance their programmatic strategies must invest heavily in technology, given the rising and developing reliance on first-party data. CDPs are a step forward for organizations in terms of structuring and connecting data from various channels and touchpoints, but ad-tech and martech tool selection will be based on what provides the greatest value to a company’s audience,” states the report.

“The increasingly cookieless landscape emphasizes the need for marketers to adapt their toolkit and strategies to focus on enhancing first-party and zero-party data capabilities, along with their understanding of using this data to optimize performance,” says Atique Kazi, President, Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM.

Privacy law

As privacy continues to shape the narrative around programmatic advertising, and as further regulations come to bear, businesses should be prioritizing data privacy as a primary business objective by emphasizing transparency, consent, and data quality.

Rise of E-commerce will push programmatic ad further

India is already a mobile-first market, and the ecommerce trend is expected to continue as network performance of 4G and 5G improves. Because of technological breakthroughs and reduced latency, sophisticated features such as AR and VR will load quickly, and interactions like visual search, social media lenses, shoppable media, and immersive gaming formats will all be available soon. Programmatic ads will play a key role in coming years.

OTT and Gaming Emerging platforms

With the rise of internet usage, several technology options may help companies increase their ROI and programmatic targeting solutions that guarantee all campaigns are in a secure environment.

Today, new channels are driving programmatic growth in India rather than just shifting spending from one pocket to another. Platforms like online gaming have been fast to develop as media channels, particularly in 2020. Many customers are transitioning from OTT consumption on smartphones to OTT consumption on connected TVs.