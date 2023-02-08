Microsoft-Google AI war intensifies: Now ChatGPT incorporated in Bing & Edge
AI-powered “copilot” to deliver better search and more complete answers, claims Microsoft, a day after Google launched Bard
A day after Google announced the soft launch of its AI-powered chatbot ‘Bard’, Microsoft on Tuesday stepped up its effort to regain a foothold in the Search and browser market after the decline of Internet Explorer which was once used by majority of netizens.
The Satya Nadella-led company unveiled its search engine and browser powered by the advanced artificial intelligence ChatGPT “to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web,” it announced in a blog post.
The new Bing is available from today to a limited number of people, that too on desktop only. It promises to scale the desktop preview to “millions” and a mobile experience in the “coming weeks”.
MS has brought together search, browsing and chat into one unified experience. While it will provide quick sports scores, stock prices and weather, users can use a new sidebar for more comprehensive answers on the topic.
Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft explains in a blog, “The new Bing can generate content such as writing an email, creating a 5-day itinerary for a dream vacation, with links to book your travel and accommodations, prep for a job interview or create a quiz for trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources, so you’re able to see links to the web content it references.”
The MS-Edge browser will now have a Chat and compose feature. "With the Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways – and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company’s financials and automatically put it in a table.”
It's worthy to note that Microsoft once dominated the browser landscape with its Internet Explorer. Then in 2008, Google released the Chrome web browser, which offered better performance and features and gradually captured the 2/3rd market.
In 2020, MS launched Edge using the same Chromium engine as Google's Chrome with extra features and a modern user interface. Ever since it has been aggressive in its attempts to push Edge and regain the Browser market share from Google. It has taken a different stance on web tracking than Google though.
"While they operate in the same Android space, the gap between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome remains huge. Google won’t fall from the top spot any time soon", experts say.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nicobar awards digital media mandate to First Economy
The digital marketing agency will undertake the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across all the digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:48 PM | 1 min read
Lifestyle brand Nicobar has awarded its digital media mandate to First Economy. The digital marketing agency will be responsible for the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across all the digital platforms.
"During the inception of Nicobar, we always had a brand in mind that stays unique in this world of over-flowing repetitiveness. Nicobar, with its distinctive products, has always made its consumers happy and satisfied. To help the business grow, we wanted someone who had a great reputation for handling performance marketing. First Economy stood up to all our expectations." said Raul Rai, Co-founder, of Nicobar.
First Economy has served many prestigious clients and delivered promising numbers to them by upscaling their growth charts. "Performance marketing has always been our strongest point and we have proved ourselves time and again. With this alliance, we wish to add value to the brand’s journey ahead and look forward to bringing a change in the lifestyle industry, " said Jigar Zatakia, Founder, of First Economy Pvt. Ltd. on acquiring Nicobar’s performance media mandate.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pocket Aces lays off 20% staffers
Co-Founder & CEO Aditi Srivastava has said via a social media post that the company is taking steps to keep the operating model resilient
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:01 AM | 1 min read
Pocket Aces has said that it will be laying off nearly 20% of its total workforce.
The pink slips are being given to staffers from the content and production teams, as per reports.
Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces said in a LinkedIn post that the company has to take “difficult but necessary steps to keep operating model agile and resilient.”
The company runs digital channels like Filter Copy and Dice Media. It recently raised funding from Sequoia India, DSP Group, and 3one4 Capital.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Centre forms panel to mull if competition law needed for digital companies
A parliamentary panel has earlier recommended that there is a need to act against anti-competitive behaviour in the digital market
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has formed a special committee to consider if there is a need for a separate competition law pertaining to digital companies, media networks have reported.
This comes after a parliamentary panel recommended the need to act against anti-competitive behaviour in the digital market.
It has also been suggested that a law be put in place to ensure a fair and transparent system.
Towards the end of last year, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that over 2,800 digital news publishers have furnished information under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of the Information Technology Act, 2000 rules. These rules provide a code of ethics for digital media publishers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google Bard, direct competitor to ChatGPT, announces soft launch
Bard, which is based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), was test released earlier than expected in direct response to ChatGPT
By Shantanu David | Feb 7, 2023 7:26 AM | 3 min read
The AI arena continues to heat up with Google announcing the imminent launch of Bard, its director competitor to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which has recently taken the world by storm.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the soft launch of the AI to "trusted testers" in a blog post on Monday, Feb 6, US Time.
Pichai wrote, "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
Bard, which is based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), was test released earlier than expected in direct response to ChatGPT, developed on Open AI, which has been heavily backed by Microsoft (the tech giant recently announced a further USD 10 billion investment in the technology and said it will be introducing it to a suite of its products including but not limited to MS Office, Bing among others).
ChatGPT has been making headlines, and indeed writing the news, with the conversational AI having been used to do everything from writing code and composing music to writing college essays and news articles to even passing business and law school exams, all at the prompting of a few words.
This is a huge potential risk to Google Search, the foundational product of the tech titan and a major contributor to its revenue through the advertising and preferential placement of products on its search pages.
As Pichai wrote, "One of the most exciting opportunities is how AI can deepen our understanding of information and turn it into useful knowledge more efficiently — making it easier for people to get to the heart of what they’re looking for and get things done. When people think of Google, they often think of turning to us for quick factual answers, like “how many keys does a piano have?” But increasingly, people are turning to Google for deeper insights and understanding — like, “is the piano or guitar easier to learn, and how much practice does each need?” Learning about a topic like this can take a lot of effort to figure out what you really need to know, and people often want to explore a diverse range of opinions or perspectives."
While tech enthusiasts have celebrated its achievements, several academicians and researchers have urged caution, with several universities even changing the format of their entrance processes so students can't use the AI to write their college application essays. And while this article hasn't been written by an AI (yet), watch this space for more.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will Google announce ChatGPT's rival on Wednesday?
The company has sent out a YouTube invite, indicating plans to strengthen Search and Map, possibly by incorporating the AI chatbot
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Google is expected to announce its chatbot technology as early as on Wednesday as it responds to the success of ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed AI chatbot that has caught global attention over the last three months.
The tech giant has scheduled a 40-minute event for Wednesday 8 February (7 PM IST), where it is expected to reveal its plans about incorporating its own AI chatbot (LaMDA) in Search, Maps and other products to make them interactive.
“We're reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we're opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond,” reads the description of Google's YouTube invite for “AI-Event”.
Giving a hint in this regard, Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive of Google’s owner, Alphabet, said last week during earning calls that the use of AI had reached an “inflection point” and the company was “extremely well positioned” in the field. He also spoke about making these language models available in the “coming weeks and months” so that people could engage directly with them.
The Google spokespersons are silent about it though, perhaps to create more suspense around the launch.
LaMDA shot to prominence last year when Google suspended and then dismissed an engineer after he went public with claims that LaMDA was “sentient”.
Large language models such as LaMDA and the one behind ChatGPT are types of neural network, which mimic the underlying architecture of the brain in computer form, and are fed vast amounts of text in order to be taught how to generate plausible sentences. ChatGPT has become a sensation after being used to create all sorts of content from school essays to job applications.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Public support is much appreciated, tweets Musk
The CEO has posted about the last months being tough due to the struggle to keep Twitter from going bankrupt
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:43 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has spoken of the last three months being "extremely tough". On his official Twitter handle, he said that it was difficult saving Twitter from going bankrupt while handling Tesla and SpaceX.
Musk even asked for support from the public, saying that he wouldn't "wish that pain on anyone".
Musk has been taking several measures to appease advertisers after many of them have walked out of the platform.
Late last week, he announced that Twitter would be sharing revenue for ads appearing in reply threads. This is, however, for creators who are Twitter Blue subscribers.
Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2023
Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
I believe there would be a lot of value from Web 3.0: Gulbahar Taurani
At unveiling of the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, Gulbahar Taurani spoke about Web 3.0 and how it is changing the point of view of brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:17 AM | 3 min read
Web 3.0 has become quite a point of discussion at organizations as more companies try to keep with the new digital trends of the world. Speaking on this very important topic was Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and CEO, ISC, Philips Domestic Appliances, at the unveiling of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023 last Thursday.
Taurani spoke about the three pillars of Web 3.0 in an organization and how this is a new technology which everyone needs to make the most of.
Taurani explained the two pillars in detail and how they build value for brands. “When I was looking at Web 3.0, I think it is imperative for all organizations to actually adapt to this new development or trend. Because the three key pillars on which the entire Web 3.0 is being based is decentralization, transparency, and security. In my own opinion, if I look at security, one of the concerns with all the digital platforms, and with lot of consumers and customers, is the security of their personal data, and also their own privacy. So, I think one of the things that this is going to solve is this aspect. Now it is not going to stay with few bigger players but it is going to get decentralized. But this also puts a lot of responsibility on a lot of organizations and other players.
Second, I think as far as transparency is concerned, the availability of information, sharing of information and also the authentication of the information will become easier. Sometimes we really doubt whether the information provided is right or wrong. So, these are two pillars where I don't see any friction or any tension.”
He then went on to talk about one challenge Web 3.0 might throw that organizations can be mindful of. “Where I see majority of the tension and as an organization or as a consumer is, we say web 3.0 is more efficient. And when we say web 3.0 is more efficient, we say for example, today as an organization if I'm interacting with a consumer, I need a third party to do my transaction as far as payment and all is concerned. While you know if I look at an NFT marketplace or anywhere, I can actually remove those intermediaries so it becomes more efficient. Now the moment it says I removed intermediaries; I see cost savings. So, I don't have to pay, I don't have to shed. But is that really going to happen? I personally believe yes. But is it really convenient to the consumer? I don't have an answer.”
At the end, Taurani summarized his point of view about Web 3.0. “My point of view or my whole thought process at this point of time is as follows: I think for organizations and for professionals, we want to stay relevant. So, if we want to stay relevant, we need to understand it more deeply. And when I say that, it is not the skill set, it is the mindset. It is very easy to follow a passion. But to understand that, to actually make it meaningful for yourself is very, very important. And that's why, I personally believe that there would be a lot of value from Web 3.0.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube