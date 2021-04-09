Josh, Moj among most downloaded apps globally on Google Play Store in March: Sensor Tower
Josh was at 4th position while Moj was at 10th spot in terms of downloads
TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for March 2021 with more than 58 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 11%, followed by the United States at 10%. The full top 10 ranking of non-gaming apps worldwide by downloads for March 2021 is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.
Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 25%, followed by the U.S. at 8 percent. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
