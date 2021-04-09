Josh, Moj among most downloaded apps globally on Google Play Store in March: Sensor Tower

Indian short-video platforms Josh and Moj were among the most downloaded apps on Google Play Store globally in March, according to Sensor Tower data. Josh was at the fourth position while Moj was at the tenth spot in terms of downloads. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok were the top 3 most downloaded apps on Google Play Store.

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for March 2021 with more than 58 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 11%, followed by the United States at 10%. The full top 10 ranking of non-gaming apps worldwide by downloads for March 2021 is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.



Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 25%, followed by the U.S. at 8 percent. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.





Store Intelligence users can see app download estimates for the above apps in addition to historical performance metrics on the Sensor Tower platform. Our estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between March 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. We report unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores. Figures represent aggregate installs of all app versions, ex: Facebook and Facebook Lite.

