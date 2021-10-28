IT ministry seeks info from Facebook following revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen



The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has asked social media company Facebook to provide information about the processes that it follows to moderate content and the methods employed to prevent harm to online users. According to a report in a leading English business daily, the ministry has shot off a letter to Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan seeking his response on the issue.



The report quoted unnamed sources as saying that the government will investigate the matter further based on the company's response. The letter comes in the wake of revelations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen that the company is aware that its platforms are used to spread misinformation, hate, and violence. She also alleged that Facebook didn’t flag India hate content because it lacked tools.



“The government has asked for information about the algorithms that Facebook is using for content moderation and how they are preventing online harms, which are being caused by this kind of content,” sources told the business daily.



“They (Facebook) should prevent harmful content from showing on anyone's feed or wall. The government has to probe how their (Facebook's) systems currently work and how they plan to reform or change it,” sources added.

