Instagram Reels to now display ads

The ads will be similar to those on its Stories feature, where the commercials will appear between videos

Updated: Jun 19, 2021 8:42 AM
Instagram will now display ads on its short-video feature Reels after a successful test in certain countries. The ads will be similar to those on its Stories feature, where the commercials will appear between Reels videos.

The ads can go up to 30 seconds with an option to comment, like, view, save and share them. These ads will appear in the most popular places on Reels.

The ads were tested in select countries like India, Brazil, Germany and Australia, and later in Canada, France, the UK and the US. Brands like BMW, Nestle, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, Uber, etc. have also adopted the new formats.

“These ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators,” said Instagram.

