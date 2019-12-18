How moment marketing is fast becoming a cost-effective tool for marketers
Industry experts weigh in on the growing trend of moment marketing and how it has been benefiting brands
The year 2019 has been the golden year for brands tinkering with the trend of moment marketing. They cashed in on big moments of the year on Twitter, right from #RahulBoseBananaMoment to #chandrayaan2. Social media in India was abuzz with conversations and participation of brands on these trending topics.
From FMCG brands to delivery apps to government organisations, everyone tapped in on the big moments of the year perfectly. Interestingly, Amul became the king of moment marketing by cashing in on every moment, no matter how big or small. Now, as 2019 comes to an end, we bid adieu to the year and talk to the industry experts to understand this growing trend of moment marketing. We also take a sneak peek at the most profitable moments for brands in 2019.
Azazul Haque, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas, said that moment marketing is the most influential and cost-effective tool of the day. When asked about the benefits of moment marketing for brands, Haque said that it makes the brand younger and active. “A little cheeky idea on a popular trend is extremely cost-effective as the brand rides on an existing trend. Witty and clever are other traits that brands embody when they join such conversations. So moment marketing is an extremely cost-effective tool to have top of mind recall for a day”, he said.
Sameer Makani, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Makani Creatives said that in today’s 'always-on' social media world anything can go viral, making moment marketing a crucial marketing tool for brands. Makani feels that this marketing trend will surely touch new heights in the coming years.
"Moment marketing helps show what the 'the brand really is and brings a smile to viewers if intelligently done," believes Ms Sai Sangeeta Israni, GM Marketing, Spykar Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. "Brands, these days, are scrounging for audience ‘mind-space' and cannot afford to be lazy, hence moment marketing is booming," she added.
On the other hand, Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DVio Digital, asserted that by tapping into this type of marketing, brands can get anything from four to ten times of normal engagement which is purely organic. "Moment marketing has successfully helped create credibility in terms of improving reach using elements from pop culture and trending topics, and being able to ride on it to build investor awareness and education," she concluded.
When it comes to brands, there are numerous that joined the trend. The big names include Amul, Policybazaar, Pizza hut, Manforce, Oyo, Sony, Cafe Coffee Day, Honda, Vicks, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Alliance, SnapChat, Honor, Pixel Fox Studios, Swiggy, Flipkart, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Asian paints, Hajmola and KFC, among others.
The Most Profitable Moments for Brands
Here, we list the most profitable moment for brands in 2019 that different brands cashed by producing creative content using moment marketing:
Rahul Bose Banana Moment
Protect your family from financial insecurity after you at the cost of 2 bananas and protect them from the lemons that life might give them. ? #RahulBoseMoment #RahulBose pic.twitter.com/OszdmEuSPH— Policybazaar (@policybazaar) July 25, 2019
Chandrayaan
Saluting India’s indomitable spirit to #DiscoverMore. #IndiaMoonMission #Chandrayan2 @isro.in
Hima Das
Congratulations to Hima Das the "Dhing Express" from reaching the meteoric rise in the career. The lady has made us proud by winning 5 Gold Medals back to back in a month. She was born in poor farmer family in Assam, but this did not stop her. #HimaDas #GoldMedalist #WomenPower
Loksabha Election 2019
It ain't funny anymore.#ChooserNotLoser pic.twitter.com/rAxFJuEZz3— Comedy Central India (@ComedyCentralIn) April 2, 2019
Be Finger Inkin’ this election!— KFC India (@KFC_India) April 11, 2019
Tag your voting buddy. #Elections2019 #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/X4MMpG4Xsl
Delhi Pollution
Sacred Games
. @NetflixIndia, we’ve got our ‘chhatris’ ready ☂️. To buy your pack, click on https://t.co/Zxm4JtVXsc. #SacredGames2 #sacredgames2trailer pic.twitter.com/eMEPzrdugV— Durex India (@DurexIndia) July 10, 2019
Willpower me mante ho?#Nicotex #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/r7jIz3IgP0— Nicotex (@nicotex_in) July 10, 2019
Faceapp
In case you are wondering how it all started. #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/SjIb9dfGYC— Hotstar Premium (@HotstarPremium) July 16, 2019
In reality or through apps, your home will look as new as today with Berger WeatherCoat Long Life. #BergerLongLife #PaintYourImagination #BergerPaintsIndia #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/9cDWHY9kdG— Berger Paints (@BergerPaintsInd) July 17, 2019
Onion prices
