Google AdSense to transition from pay-per-click to pay-per-impression in 2024
As per Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads, the changes will provide a consistent way for publishers to compare differing fees across the various technologies they use to monetize
Google is making two crucial changes to its digital advertising offering AdSense that are expected to go into effect early next year.
In a latest blog, Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads, wrote that these changes will provide a consistent way for publishers to compare the differing fees across the various technologies they use to monetize and will provide even greater transparency into the media-buying process.
However, Google doesn’t expect publishers to see a change in their earnings as a result of these updates.
AdSense will soon transition from primarily paying publishers per click to the display industry standard of paying per impression. This update is expected to provide a more uniform way for paying publishers for their ad space across Google’s products and third-party platforms, helping them compare with other technology providers they use.
Meanwhile, it is also changing the AdSense revenue structure, so that the fees aren't processed within a single transaction. Previously, when publishers have chosen to use AdSense to monetize their content, they have kept 68% of the revenue. This is when the Google AdSense network processed fees within a single transaction.
It is now splitting the AdSense revenue share into separate rates for the buy-side and sell-side. For displaying ads with AdSense for content, publishers will receive 80% of the revenue after the advertiser platform takes its fee, whether that be Google’s buy-side or third-party platforms.
Taylor explains, “For example, when Google Ads purchases display ads on AdSense, Google Ads will retain on average 15% of advertiser spend. There are variations because Google Ads does not take a fixed, per-impression fee, as many advertisers choose to pay based on user actions, like a click or conversion. Overall, publishers will continue to keep about 68% of the revenue.
When advertisers use a third-party platform to purchase display ads on AdSense, publishers will keep 80% of the revenue after the third-party platform has taken its fee. Google does not control or have visibility into the fees that these third-party platforms charge advertisers or how they calculate them.”
In summary, the change in the AdSense revenue structure means that publishers will now receive a higher share of the ad revenue (80%) after the advertiser's platform takes its fee, rather than the previous 68% when fees were processed within a single transaction. This change is designed to benefit publishers by increasing their earnings from displaying ads on their content.
Govt may form Group of Ministers for gaming regulatory framework
As per reports, the government is said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
The government is mulling setting up a group of ministers (GOM) for formulating a regulatory framework concerning the gaming industry.
As per media reports, the GOM is likely to include ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur.
The government is also said to be talking to industry stakeholders about creating a self-regulatory organisation.
The gaming industry is still navigating the government's decision to implement a 28% tax on online gaming.
In April last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) formed an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force to promote the AVGC sector in the country.
Why marketers will dig deeper into retail data in 2024
Retail data helps improve the efficiency of every marketing rupee spent and lets marketers deliver relevant and timely messages, increasing the likelihood of conversion
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 9:13 AM | 7 min read
As analysts, researchers and journalists begin their advertising media wrap-up of the year, apart from the all-encompassing AI segment(s), important data points include the increasing rise of social commerce and e-commerce players.
Amidst all this, we couldn’t help but notice the emergence of an even more niche dataset, one that advertisers, marketers and agencies are turning more and more to: Retail Data.
“I think one of the most emerging trends, which is coming up in digital advertising is retail data. What it refers to is rich first-party data that belongs to retailers. And it can be anything from a shopping spend, purchase preferences, to shopping cart content, and loyalty programmes because retailers are sitting on a massive treasure of highly valuable opt-in data,” shared Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk.
Asserting that Retail Data will be a key focus area for brands in 2024, Gill says it will play a vital role. "Sometimes the only thing that I feel takes time is the entire integration part of it, the technical aspects of these things, but more and more retail partners are becoming very open to it because the data is authentic, and is just about the personas of these people. And you can actually target them outside the walled gardens in an open ecosystem space, which could be either on OTT or music streaming or CTV, as every marketer is looking out for scaled solutions."
Choicest Opt-i(o)n
Opt-in is the keyword here, as more and more brands, platforms, and indeed the entire digital ecosystem continue to prepare for the crumbling of the cookie and have optimized privacy controls and preferences. Because we as consumers complete our purchase with not just money, but also our 10-digit number or email ID and the entire persona they contain, retailers gain unique insights about customers that brands want.
Gill gives the example of going to a grocery store and giving your information as you’re checking out. “I feel that is the most highly valuable authentic data that can be possible. A - These are very real transactions done by you. So, I feel this is probably 100 per cent authentic, very much like first-party data. And it not only reveals your purchase intent, but it also tells advertisers how this customer will buy in the future.”
As Ummed Singh Kajla, Head Retail, at Cheil India, points out, “Retailers today collect data through the entire customer journey to enable them to make the right decisions that help improve the marketing ROI. This data helps improve the efficiency of every marketing rupee spent. The data collection starts from the store footfall and ends with the customer purchase. The first set of data collected is non-personal in nature – footfall, bounce rate and dwell time.”
This data helps organisations decide if they need to enhance the footfall or reduce the bounce. As the next step of the journey, the brands collect the “dwell time” data. This provides them not only insights into the time spent by customers in the store but also the time spent on each section or product in the store. These insights not only help plan the store layout and product placement but also the customer engagement with the retail staff.
“Once a customer moves from an exploration and discovery phase to a purchase phase then the brands collect personal and identifiable data. This data provides insights on customer purchase, the purchase history, frequency, ASP, basket size, repeat purchase etc.,” says Kajla.
Organisations also collect data on customers interested in products but don’t convert due to other reasons (stock, size, payment method etc). This data helps in future conversion campaigns. Coupled with additional information this also allows brands to understand the customers better and segment them for better marketing campaigns. The organisations also collect this data on a store level rather than only a national level so that the campaigns can be personalized and marketing initiatives become more targeted and effective.
Friends with Benefits
This becomes all the more important in a digital ecosystem increasingly divided by walled gardens, not just of GAFA, but global retailers like Walmart and eBay.
"Many retail giants operate within closed ecosystems, meaning that customers engage with various services with the same platform (e.g., e-commerce, loyalty programs, and online advertising). This closed-loop environment enables seamless data sharing and integration for more targeted advertising," says Arpita Dubey, Director of Marketing, India & APAC, Innova Solutions, a global provider of technology and business solutions.
It is a fact that most e-commerce platforms provide a huge consumer base but often act like black boxes when it comes to data. “This leaves brands flying in the dark, and highly dependent on the platforms to drive sales. Increasingly, it has become imperative for brands to collect more data to understand their audiences at a personal level. Earlier, this data was unavailable. As better data collection techniques are being established, brands can leverage a whole additional set of metrics to add to their existing first-party data, user behaviour and preferences,” says Dhaval Gupta, MD of CMRSL, the parent company of CMGalaxy (an AI-driven SaaS product).
“'Frenemies' is likely the accurate term to describe the relationship brands may share with marketplaces. Of course, brands do need to ensure they work within the ambit of policies set by Amazon or similar platforms and not antagonize them, while also ensuring positive ROAS consistently,” he says.
And speaking of ROAS, Gill says retail data addresses another major issue in programmatic and performance advertising, especially since it measures the entire purchase journey of a consumer. “For marketers, they can close the loop with measurement because that has been the biggest problem in our industry: attribution. However, with real-world sales, the products a consumer bought and whether they bought it online or in a physical store after getting exposed to it, all this data can cover the loop. I would say this is the most precious data which can be very much leveraged by advertisers.”
Dubey adds that retailers are increasingly relying on ad-driven revenue to supplement their core business income. “This incentivizes them to provide rich data insights to advertisers and foster mutually beneficial partnerships. Retail Media data allows for hyper-personalization of advertising content. Marketers can deliver highly relevant and timely messages to consumers, increasing the likelihood of conversion.”
Caveat Emptor
Despite this new glut of valuable data though, certain precautions, not to mention niceties, need to be observed.
Deepak Goel, Founder and CEO at Drizzlin Media, observes, “While we all know that data is the future, but with every sphere, even in media and advertising, the usage of this data comes with its fair share of risk and challenges, including data privacy and compliance, as well as its accuracy and reliability. Then comes the quality of data as well as maintaining security.”
Dubey elaborates, “The challenges (to retail data) constitute data privacy and security concerns. It is becoming imperative for retailers to navigate stringent data protection regulations and establish trust with customers regarding data handling. Data integration is often complex, with data spread across various systems and platforms, which is where technologies like stores operations and OPS, eCommerce, Omnichannel Orchestration and Merchandising and supply chain play a critical role.”
She further says, “Data security is another critical concern, as breaches can result in financial losses and harm to brand reputation. Finally, customer opt-in for data collection, especially for specific data usage, can be challenging, requiring strategies to obtain customer consent. In summary, retail media data offers significant benefits, but its use requires careful consideration of privacy, integration, quality, security, and consent.”
Apple India's net profit up 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023
It rang up close to Rs 50,000 crore in revenues
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Apple India business rang up a revenue of over Rs 49,000 Cr (close to $6 Bn) in 2023, imputing a 48% increase in earnings in 2022. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit went up by 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023, up from Rs 1,263 Cr in 2022, as per Apple’s Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings. According to the ROC, Apple India earns 94.6% of its revenue from the sale of products and 5.4% from maintenance and services.
This comes on the heels of Apple and Tata’s recent announcement that the latter has acquired the iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corp in Karnataka, where its 10,000 employees will help assemble the iPhone 14, further cementing the Cupertino-based company’s commitment to the most populated country and economy in the world.
Apple has surpassed Samsung in smartphone exports from India, making up 49% of the country’s smartphone shipments in Q2 2023. Another study noted that Apple would be finishing 2023 with a not insignificant 7% market share in India, in a market mostly dominated by Android. Notably, India brings in 30% of Apple’s global sales in services.
Given the size of the population, that adds up to millions of customers, a fact not lost on Apple’s top management, with Apple CEO Tim Cook having opened India’s first and second Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
X posts that spread misinformation not eligible for revenue share: Elon Musk
Users have been largely critical of the move, arguing that the platform's fact-checking feature is fallible and can confuse opinions for facts
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
In a bid to crack down on the spread of misinformation on X, Elon Musk said that posts that get corrected by the Community Notes feature will be barred from getting a share in the revenue. He announced through his X handle:
Making a slight change to creator monetization:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023
Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.
The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism.
According to X Help Centre, the Community Notes features "aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts."
These often appear at the bottom of certain posts that contain incorrect information. Contributors can leave notes on any incorrect posts. If enough people comment, the note will be publically shown as a post.
Musk also added that any attempts to weaponize the feature to demonetize people will be immediately obvious because all code and data is open source.
The move was criticised by many people who commented on Musk's thread, saying that Community Notes are often fallible and be opinions sometimes masquerading as facts.
You do realize people use community notes to try and discredit factual information right? I’ve seen it happen several times on this platform. I have no skin in this game since I don’t get paid but I can see this being used as a way to suppress the truth. I had flashbacks of…— @everywhere (@SizemoreSuzette) October 29, 2023
I changed my mind, this is a bad idea. I've seen way too many bullshit community notes on anything criticizing vaccines, so I vote no.— Inversionism (@Inversionism) October 29, 2023
Community Notes been wrong multiple times in defense of the establishment. This is no different than Youtube or any other shitlib media move of pushing people for not telling “your truth”— Revolutionary Blackout Network? (@SocialistMMA) October 29, 2023
People also pointed out that the fact-checking system of X have been wrong multiple times.
Not a good idea at all. Some community notes simply just add more context to a tweet & the original tweet wasn’t wrong at all. Sometimes community notes use other false articles from MSM to disagree with a tweet not disprove. Community Notes will be abused to defund. Not correct.— KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) October 29, 2023
Indian fact checker Mohammed Zubair also commented on Musk's post.
When is it rolling out in India. India has become the disinformation capital of the World.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 29, 2023
Google’s new Generative AI Search: How brands can work their way around
Experts point out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
When Google infused Search, the company’s foundational product, with Generative AI, and rolled out the Search Generative Experience (SGE) on August 31, it was but the first response to the peril posed to its search dominance by Microsoft’s new ChatGPT powered Bing search browser.
In its next offensive in the quickly emerging AI wars, it was announced, at the Google for India event held earlier in October, that there will be an enhanced visual feed for searches, with filters that will help users customize their discoveries and purchases within SGE. And India is also the first market in the world with bilingual results for SGE, available in both Hindi and English.
Google also announced that in the coming months it would be adding features on the search page results for products by allowing consumers to chat directly with the brands advertising their wares, thereby streamlining the purchase journey, meaning that being one of the brands to pop up on top has become more complex.
Now that SGE is live, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra, says, “You can see how you don't even get to organic search results in the first fold. Just look at the user experience: you open it, first you get SGE that's practically half the screen, and then it's sponsored ads. And then you get the organic results. So right now, Google is increasingly looking at SGE as organic.”
As the old saying goes, ‘Where do you hide a dead body? On the second page of Google.’ Now, Venkky says, the all-important fold on our screens is the page.
“I have a feeling that people just get their answers in the first fold viz. SGE. So, I think brands need to look at optimizing for SGE and searchable results that come through generative experience because Google hasn't removed the organic part. You still get the thumbnails and links to the articles in the top right-hand corner in SGE. I think that's what brands need to aim at. They need to re-change the scheme with which they're creating the content.”
It should be noted however that as of now, SGE is an opt-in feature and requires updated browsers. For those looking to opt in, look for a blue test tube icon on the top right-hand corner of your Chrome browser.
That’s why Dhruv Shah, VP, CX, FCB/SIX India believes, that if SGE remains in the current state and does not expand on its own, there won’t be major impact as “users may explore the feature in the start, but then go back to the good old way or doing research on Google and clicking on the top three to five organic links.”
He says however that if Google loads the full SGE automatically (and as Generative AI seeps further into our lives, that seems more than likely), traffic to blogs or informative pages may see a drop in the start. “Users will get their answer in the experience and therefore not go further in the journey or users may ‘Ask a Follow Up’ and go further into the conversational journey to find their answer. But if you optimize your pages and feature in the Snapshot Carousel on the right-hand side of SGE, you might get some click through.”
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes that SGE's key features, such as the AI Snapshot, Conversational Mode, and Vertical Experiences, offer brands the opportunity to engage with consumers in more refined and contextually relevant ways.
The AI Snapshot provides concise and tailored summaries, making search results more efficient, while Conversational Mode enables more personalized and conversational interactions, which can enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, Vertical Experiences are particularly valuable for e-commerce brands, allowing them to showcase products effectively.
“While there are implications, including a potential loss of organic traffic and the need to adapt to the new interface, SGE offers advertisers a chance to qualify higher-intent buyers and improve conversion rates, ultimately enhancing their ability to connect with consumers,” says Kothari.
Pointing out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly, and if they don’t, they will see a major drop in traffic, Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We have already kicked off the SEO implementation for generative AI at Tonic to boost our brands' online profiles. The search results are set to become more relevant and informative under this new framework, placing a significant emphasis on producing quality content. Targeting the precise keywords and phrases will be instrumental in attracting a broader user base and achieving enhanced visibility in the digital landscape.”
Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin says SGE’s new features provide chances for more interesting and targeted advertising, resulting in high click-through click rates and conversions. “Additionally, by incorporating Google Lens's new visual search capabilities, businesses can stand out their products or services in the field of digital advertising. Brands may also engage with people more deeply through SGE's dynamic platform, which integrates visual material, linguistic assistance, and useful information such as purchase intent, search history, etc.”
Kothari says that crafting compelling summaries is essential, as brands should ensure their content is well-structured, informative, and directly addresses common user questions to increase the chances of being featured in SGE-generated summaries, while utilizing Conversational Mode allows brands to engage with their audience more effectively by anticipating follow-up questions and providing valuable information.
“For e-commerce businesses, optimizing for Vertical Experiences is crucial, which involves creating comprehensive product listings with detailed information, high-quality images, and customer reviews. Staying up-to-date with SEO best practices and regularly analyzing the impact of SGE on search rankings and user behavior will be essential to adapt and remain competitive in the evolving search landscape,” adds Kothari.
Venkky notes, “This is what I call is a breaking change. What I mean by a breaking change is the change that breaks most things. And so, brands need to re-orchestrate and then build around this breaking change.”
Q2 FY2024: Reliance Jio profits up 12% YoY
RIL reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Reliance Jio has announced its results for Q2 of FY2024 where its profits have risen 4% to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 4,863 crore previous quarter. The profit growth YoY is 12.1%.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,750 crore, up 9.89% YoY. It grew 3% from Rs 24,042 crore in the previous quarter, according to the telecom company. EBITDA stood at Rs 12,953 crore from Rs 12,578 crore in Q1, rising 3%.
The operating margin of the company rose 10 basic points YoY to 26.4% and the profit margin to 40 basis points to 17.4%.
Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm informed that Jio True5G will soon be available pan India. He also stated that by offering a fibre-like digital experience to homes and small enterprises, the JioAirFibre will transform broadband infrastructure in the country.
Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore, compared to Rs 13,656 crore in Q2 last year.
