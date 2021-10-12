FoxyMoron wins digital performance media mandate for Lido

FoxyMoron, the full-service creative and performance agency under the Zoo Media network has won the full-funnel digital performance media mandate for Lido, following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be handled by the agency’s Gurgram office. Amongst other programs, FoxyMoron’s digital strategies would aim to highlight Lido’s newly launched ACE programme which guarantees improvement in student results within 8 months of enrollment.

Established in 2019, Lido is a small-group online tutoring in the K-12 segment offering classes in Maths, Science, Coding, and English. Lido currently services students from India, the US, Canada, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and will soon expand to the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia.

Commenting on the win Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “Our partnership with Lido cements Zoo Media’s expertise and domain knowledge in the EdTech space, given our demonstrated success in this category. With the pandemic bringing with it an unprecedented demand for EdTech, we are driven to build a long-term partnership with Lido with the singular focus of achieving their business goals”

Sanket Narkar, Head of Marketing, Lido said, “With new initiatives like the ACE Program, which essentially guarantees measurable academic improvement, it was imperative for us to tie up with marketing partners that were capable of clearly communicating and demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability towards the education of our students. In FoxyMoron, we’ve found an agency that is agile, but with a deep understanding of India’s EdTech industry and India’s uniquely aspirational relationship with education. We are confident that our collaboration with FoxyMoron will be a successful one.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)