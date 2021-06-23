e4m’s eTechmanch: Experts to present insights on performance & eCommerce marketing

Part one of the 2-day virtual conference will take place on June 24

The much-awaited fifth edition of the eTechmanch 2021, Digital Virtual Conference is all set to take place on June 24 and 25. The platform will bring together advertising, marketing and media fraternity to discuss all things digital.

The Conference will gather the top digital marketing leaders, affiliate marketing leader’s companies across the globe under one roof. This Conference is one of the biggest meeting places for the world’s top digital & affiliate Marketers & entrepreneurs. This conference will present new insights, data-driven knowledge, and innovative ideas on performance and eCommerce marketing and will also briefly discuss affiliate marketing in the Digital Era.

June 24 or Day One of the conference will feature keynote sessions by Deepak Iyer - President - India, Mondelez International; Rahul Welde - EVP - Digital Transformation & Digital Business, Unilever; Hemant Malik - Divisional Chief Executive - Food Business, ITC; David Kaganovsky, Global Chief Technology Officer, Wavemaker; Jon Cook, Global CEO, VMLY&R; Michelle Doti Taylor - Head Sports Sponsorship, Tata Consultancy Services; Richa Arora - Managing Partner & CEO - ESG Stewardship Services, ECube Investment Advisors.

At 4.00 pm, Deepak Iyer will discuss the topic ‘Building a data and digital enterprise.'

This will be followed by a session on 'Insights on Search Marketing: An insight into How Premium India Searches' by Rohit Dosi, Director, Microsoft at 4.30 pm.

Post this, a panel discussion with Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect; Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder, Wakefit; Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Praval Singh, VP Marketing, Zoho; Shreyansh Modi, Head of Performance Marketing, Flipkart; Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve; Reena Mishra, Senior Partner, Microsoft Advertising (Session Chair) will start from 5.00 pm on 'Reinventing Marketing ROI: Blending Branding & Performance'

Rahul Welde, EVP Digital Transformation & Digital Business, Unilever; will deliver a keynote on ‘Designed for Disruption' at 5.45 pm.

Wavemaker’s Global Chief Technology Officer, David Kaganovsky will address the topic ' Driving true partnerships between marketers and technologist for business growth' in his session at 6:05 pm.

Michelle Doti Taylor, Head Sports Sponsorship, Tata Consultancy Services will address the topic, ‘Humanizing Your Brand through Sports Marketing in the Age of Social Media and AI,’ in her session at 6:20 pm.

