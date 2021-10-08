e4m-Synamedia webinar: Experts share insights on piracy & revenue loss on OTT platforms

In the rapidly growing OTT market in India, one of the biggest challenges is combating the rampant streaming piracy of premium and live sports content. Less secure OTT systems have been targeted by pirates, who have found creative ways to steal content, causing the video entertainment industry billions of dollars in lost revenue.

To address this issue, the exchange4media group hosted a virtual panel discussion sponsored by Synamedia on 'The end-to-end piracy challenges faced by premium content owners and D2C platforms in India' on 28th September 2021.

The webinar featured Amogh Dusad, EVP Business Operations SonyLIV; Manpreet Bumrah, Senior VP, Distribution and Alliances, Eros Now; and Avigail Gutman, VP Intelligence & Security Operations, Synamedia and was moderated by Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.

The panellists shared insights on how content owners can safeguard premium content from piracy, and subscribers from identity theft.

On the challenges service providers face while combating OTT piracy, AmoghDusad acknowledged two main pain points. Firstly, it is key to be able to stop pirates during live sports events, not a few days later. "In my learning, too little happens too late. And that becomes one of the biggest pain points because the precious time is lost, and we are unable to act quickly."

He also pointed out that cross border piracy is a major issue. "We have all the wherewithal to strike down or take legal action. However, the moment it goes outside our jurisdiction or our country's borders, we get handicapped in terms of acting upon the situation.”

Avigail Gutman elaborated on the challenges: “There are two ways that we're dealing with disrupting pirates. There’s the legal disruption of takedown notices or blocking of content where you have to identify the source in real-time and send a notice and hope that the content will be taken down in time. Compliance becomes more difficult if it's cross border. However, we continue to pursue this legal path by creating agreements with the social network platforms. Legislation is changing. On the other hand, technology also enables us to take real-time action. And some of those technologies have been out there for a while as well. Everybody in the world is going towards this particular direction right now, where they are water-marking the content and then removing it based on the detection of the source identity."

Gutman stressed the need to engage with law enforcement agencies and encourage them to take the same kind of action against piracy, that they would take against cybercrimes.

Manpreet Bumrah also shared his perspectives: “As a media and entertainment company, we are into content production and distribution. Piracy directly kills the opportunity for revenue. It destroys, the efforts of the content team who produces significant content, which in fact, provides a popularity for the OTT platform."

Bumrah noted, "These are some other pain points over and above the technical challenges that everybody is facing." He mentioned the impact of piracy and revenue loss on the morale of his marketing team, who spend a lot of effort promoting the content. He also noted that viewers are affected, especially the ones who pay for the service.

The panel concluded the discussion with an overview of how a technological chain of evidence can be developed in a way that the regulators and courts can easily understand. Also highlighted was the importance of educating regulators, consumers and the entire ecosystem on the importance of tackling piracy together.

