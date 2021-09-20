e4m-Synamedia webinar: Safeguarding the OTT space from piracy

Experts will get together on September 28 to discuss the end-to-end piracy challenges faced by premium content creators in the digital world

Digitization has indeed revolutionized the way the world consumes content. The OTT world has now become a competitive space with each platform vying for a bigger share of the subscriber and advertiser pie by pushing fresh and original content.

But it has also proven to be a challenge for content owners as much as it's a boon. Streaming platforms have been losing a substantial share of their annual revenue to piracy.

They have been fraught with problems like re-broadcasting, piracy, fraudulent credentials and identity fraud. To tackle these issues, the exchange4media Group is putting together a virtual moderated panel discussion sponsored by Synamedia on the topic 'The end-to-end piracy challenges faced by premium content owners and D2C platforms in India' from IST 4.00 to 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 28th September 2021.

The webinar will feature Amogh Dusad, EVP Business Operations, SonyLiv; Manpreet Bumrah, Senior VP, Distribution and Alliances, Eros International; and Avigail Gutman, VP Intelligence & Security Operations, Synamedia. The session will be moderated by Naziya Alvi Rehman, Editor, exchange4media.

They will share valuable know-how on how content creators can prevent exclusive premium content from falling prey to piracy and safeguard subscribers from identity fraud.

Click here to register for the webinar.

