MIB to block websites streaming pirated content: Apurva Chandra
The MIB secretary also announced that the 'AVGC mission' will be launched soon to boost the gaming & animation sector
Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will be blocking rouge websites that run pirated content, said MIB secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday.
“The new Cinematograph Bill that is underway seeks to protect the entertainment industry from piracy. We are ready to take action against not only those who record the content illegally, but even those who are transmitting it online. The websites which stream pirated content will be blocked,” Chandra said in Mumbai.
He was delivering a keynote at “The future of video” conference. The conversation was held by Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).
The proposed Cinematograph Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, awaits cabinet approval before being sent to the Parliament, Chandra said.
At present, there are no enabling provisions to check video piracy in the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
The conference is being organised by AVIA and attended by industry stakeholders such as Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, PubMatic, Magnite and Samsung Ads to discuss the issues of the OTT industry.
Terrestrial broadcasting is no longer viable and Prasar Bharati is in the process of closing down most of its terrestrial broadcasting. Everybody has switched to satellite mode, he said.
“We decided that the frequency which was allocated to terrestrial broadcasting and was lying unused for several years can be used for telecom purposes if required. Otherwise, whatever frequencies allocated to broadcasting will remain with broadcasting,” he noted.
He also said Prasar Bharti is being revamped and a new version will be unveiled soon. It aims to boost the infrastructure of public sector broadcasters in the country such as Doordarshan, All India Radio, etc.
Speaking on the content, Chandra said, “One of the major reasons why Indian content is more acceptable now is because it is getting translated into more languages. OTT has made it possible for Indian content to be made accessible to a global audience.”
Chandra also said that considering the potential of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC), the government plans to launch “AVGC mission” to boost the sector further.
AVGC sector can witness a growth of 14-16 per cent in the next decade, the MIB secretary had earlier stated.
Chandra also said that the “Direct to Mobile TV” technology would be a game changer as the TV players can then expand their reach to 800 million mobile phone users, as against 220 million households that TV reaches presently.
"To promote #EaseOfDoingBusiness in broadcasting, we have uplinking & downlinking guidelines, where we give permissions to broadcasters and satellite channels broadcasting in India. We have set up the Broadcast Seva portal, to enable electronic processing & transparency," said the I&B Secretary.
He added that the Film Facilitation Office of NFDC facilitates domestic and international filmmakers. We are now aligning this with state portals so that it becomes a single window for providing both central and state government permissions and incentives, informs I&B Secretary
IT min Ashwini Vaishnaw rules out plans to regulate AI growth
The minister informed the Lok Sabha that the government was planning to use the power of AI for providing personalised and interactive citizen services
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
The government was not considering regulating of Artificial Intelligence activities in India, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has told the Lok Sabha, as per media reports.
While informing the House about concerns regarding security issues regarding AI, the minister clarified that there were no talks of regulating the same.
According to Vaishnaw, the government was trying to use the power of AI for providing personalised and interactive citizen services.
He also said that AI had proven to be an "enabler of the digital and innovation ecosystem" despite the concerns about its ethical use.
InsuranceDekho acquires SME insurance distribution firm Verak
InsuranceDekho will be onboarding the Verak team, including Founder Rahul Mathur
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 9:55 AM | 1 min read
InsuranceDekho has 'acquihired' Verak, a Mumbai-based SME insurance distribution firm.
Verak, backed by Sequoia and LightSpeed, has become a formidable name in the Indian SME insurance landscape in just 13 months of operations. This will strengthen InsuranceDekho's SME insurance vertical and expand its offerings in the micro-business insurance space.
InsuranceDekho will be onboarding the Verak team, including the founder Rahul Mathur.
Rahul has cross continental insurance exposure having worked at Laka Insurance and Accenture in UK before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey back in India.
Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho said, "We are excited to welcome the Verak team to the InsuranceDekho family. Their expertise in SME insurance will complement our deep distribution network in Bharat and our industry-best tech stack. This strategic move will enable us to consolidate our position in the SME insurance vertical and enhance our product offerings."
Rahul Mathur, Founder of Verak, added, "We are thrilled to join InsuranceDekho. Our team has worked hard to build a strong brand in the SME insurance space, and we are confident that our combined efforts will take our offerings to the next level. InsuranceDekho's deep relationships with insurers and strong infrastructure will help us resolve the challenges that we faced during our formative years, such as commanding higher commissions from insurers, getting the right talent to hire, and API-based insurer integration."
I&B industry got FDI worth Rs 1,535 crore in Dec quarter
As per reports citing DPIIT data, over Rs 1,524 crore went to films and advertisements sub-category, while radio got Rs 10.3 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
The information and broadcasting industry received FDI of Rs 1,535 crore in the 2022 December quarter, as per media reports citing data provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
More than Rs 1,524 crore went to the films and advertisements sub-category. Radio received Rs 10.3 crore, the reports said.
Among the media and advertising companies that got FDI via the acquisition of shares in the December quarter were Dentsu India, MediaCom and Amagi Media Labs.
Uplinking & downlinking of channels: Min net worth requirement eased for broadcasters
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:15 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has relaxed the minimum net worth requirement for broadcasters seeking permissions for the uplinking and downlinking of TV channels.
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement as per the revised guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking Satellite Television Guidelines in India.
“It has now been decided that the entities, which are existing permission holders under the Policy Guidelines should show demonstrable and verifiable efforts to meet the required net worth as per the Policy Guidelines of 2022.
“The difference between the net worth required as per the guidelines of 2022 and the net worth required as per the guidelines applicable on 08.11.2022 shall be computed. The net worth must be increased to meet 25% and 75% of the aforesaid difference by December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 respectively,” the ministry said in its notification.
However, it clarified that in any case, all existing permission holders must achieve the minimum net worth requirement as per the guidelines of 2022 by December 31, 2024.
According to the guidelines issued on November 9, 2022, broadcasting entities were supposed to have a net worth before seeking permission for various services (refer to the table).
As per the ministry, pending applications received before November 9, 2022, such as permission for a new channel, renewal of permission of a channel, change in name and logo of a channel, change in substantial shareholding (change of 10% or more) etc. from existing permission holders and new applicants; shall be processed only on the achievement of the target of 25%, subject to the condition that there is no change in the beneficial ownership of the entity.
“If the material available on record indicates that there is a change in the beneficial ownership of the entity, no relaxation shall be provided. Once permitted, the permission holders shall also meet the requisite net worth criteria and timelines as mentioned…… Entities who are not existing permission holders and which apply for the first time after the issuance of the new guidelines i.e. on or after 09.11.2022, must comply with the prescribed net worth requirement prescribed as per the Policy Guidelines without any relaxation,” the ministry said.
The MIB also noted that as per the Policy Guidelines of 2011, relaxation was provided to the existing permission holders, allowing them to be governed by the terms and conditions of the Policy Guidelines, 2005 regarding the minimum net worth requirement.
“However, no such relaxation has been provided in the current guidelines, causing hardship to many entities having net worth much below the required net worth as mentioned in the new Policy Guidelines of 2022,” it said while providing relaxations.
Zee announces one-time settlement with Standard Chartered Bank over Siti Networks loan
The network made the announcement in a regulatory filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:10 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced that it has entered into a one-time agreement with Standard Chartered Bank over a loan taken by Siti Networks, a multi-system operator promoted by the Essel Group.
Siti Networks was given credit facilities by the bank and ZEEL was the guarantor.
The company claimed in a regulatory filing: "Since the Borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the Bank, the Company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the Bank in respect of DSRA Claims/Undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties." ZEEL hasn't mentioned the debt amount in the announcement.
ZEEL recently announced that it had settled its disputes with IndusInd Bank, removing a crucial roadblock in its merger with Culver Max Entertainment.
enba jury meet to be held on April 1
The 15th edition of the awards will be held on April 15
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 8:49 AM | 4 min read
The exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) is back! The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the enba jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). We have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans who will select the best in news broadcasting.
There are in all seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld
- S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman - TFCI
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson-BJP
- Syed Zafar Islam, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Gaurav Bhatia, Senior Advocate Supreme Court & Spokesperson BJP
- Deepender Singh Hooda, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Varun Gandhi, MP - Lok Sabha
- Rahul Shewale, MP - Lok Sabha
- Anil Agarwal, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sasmit Patra, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Sujeet Kumar, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Ritesh Pandey, MP - Lok Sabha
- Dharmendra Yadav, Former MP - Lok Sabha
- Manoj Kishorbhai Katak, MP - Lok Sabha
- Raj Babbar, Former MP (Rajya Sabha) & Actor
- Tripurari Sharan, Former Chief Secretary, Bihar (IAS)
- Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation & Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan
- Gauranga Das Prabhu, Author, Spiritual Leader & Inspirational Speaker
- Jawahar Yadav, OSD to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana
- Amit Malviya, National Head - Information & Technology, BJP
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power
- Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman, Bhartiya Group
- Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
- Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group
- Manjit Rajain, Founder & Global Chairman, Tenon Group of Companies
- Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing - Domestic & IB, Tata Motors
- Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & MD, Adobe India
- Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia
- Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul India
- Ashish Shelar, President Maharashtra BJP
- Rituraj Kishor Sinha, National Secretary of BJP & Group MD at SIS
- Markand Adhikari, Chairman & MD, Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABGROUP)
- Shailesh Lodha, Actor, Anchor, Writer
- Alok Mehta, (Padamshri) Former President EGI
- Prabal Basu Roy, Director & Advisor to Chairman of Corporate Boards
- Madan Bahal, MD, AdFactors PR
- Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal
- Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party
- Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman & MD, Gainwell
- Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Bharti Ghosh, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Kumar Gaurav Gupta, VP & Country Manager, SAP
- Punita Kumar Sinha, Founding Partner, Pacific Paradigm Advisors
- Pramod Dubey, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India
- Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, (Arts & Lifestyle), Hindustan Times
- Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, Former Indian Cricketer & Secretary, DDCA
- Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder – Chairman, Emeritus
- Dr Manisha Sangwan, Spokesperson (INC) & Social worker
- Mankiran Chowhan, Enterprise Head, India, Salesforce
- Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala
- Kartik Sharma, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
- Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media
- DJ Narain, Former Director General, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. Of India
- Dr Jawahar Shah, Founder, Mind Technologies
- SK Bose, Director, ASCI, New Delhi Centre
- Charu Pragya, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Dr Arvind Kumar Goel, Renowned Educationist and Philanthropist
- Vinit Goenka, Spokesperson, BJP Delhi
- Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Creative, Chairman, Creativeland Asia
- Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Emami Agrotech
- Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Penguin Random House
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group
- Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv
- Upasana Arora, MD, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals
- Akhilesh Reddy N, CMD, RPPL & Director, Meil
- Acharya Shailesh Tiwary, Vedic Tantra Guru
- Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist & Defence Economist
- Janardan Pandey, Founder & MD, Nett Value Media
'World Start-up Convention': Organisers booked for allegedly cheating start-ups
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Police in Noida have booked organisers of a three-day event for allegedly cheating start-ups, the Indian Express has reported.
However, the organisers of 'World Start-up convention' have denied the charges.
The event was organised at Noida's India Expo Centre.
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised.
A campaign has been run on Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeForStartups and #WSCScam.
