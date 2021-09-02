Synamedia develops pre-integrated solutions for Android TV

Synamedia, an independent video software provider, today announced that it has integrated a broad range of its video offerings with Android TV and has extended its Infinite cloud TV platform to support Android TV devices. Using Google’s Broadcast Stack for hybrid set top boxes (STBs) powered by Android TV, Synamedia has developed pre-integrated solutions including user interfaces, watermarking and broadcast/OTT security, Clarissa business insights, and Synamedia Iris addressable advertising.

Video service providers can now pick and mix from these pre-integrated services to build an Android TV solution that best meets their needs, while also having the option to use the entire bundle for a complete end-to-end package. Each service is tested and proven to work with a choice of STB hardware. Synamedia is also working to define new interfaces and integration points for advanced features so that operators can select best-in-class products for their hybrid Android TV solution.

Google’s Broadcast Stack, launched in October 2020, is designed to accelerate the reach of the Android TV operating system by providing the video technology providers with clarity and direction about how hybrid services can be deployed rapidly and economically. Operators can take advantage of Android TV’s proven functionality and well-defined upgrade path, as well as having the flexibility to add custom features for their particular needs.

“Our agnostic approach is designed to bring the best of Synamedia innovation to all platform eco-systems. Now, with this Android TV initiative, we are delivering on that commitment,” said Nick Thexton, Synamedia CTO. “For many years we have worked on Android TV applications and bespoke security integrations. With these latest solutions, we are making it easy and affordable for customers to realise all the benefits of the Android TV ecosystem, including its wealth of applications, voice control and smart integration. Importantly, using these pre-integrated Synamedia solutions – either individually or as a bundle - operators can go live in just six months while cutting development costs.”

