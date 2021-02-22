discovery+ set to launch digital-first premiere of ‘Kaal Ki Shaatir Chaal’ for kids

discovery+ now dives into launching a new genre exclusively for kids, becoming one of the few streaming platforms that cater to the particular audience in addition to its existing thrilling content that continues to entertain and educate its passionate audience. discovery+ is all set to excite young viewers with the digital first premiere of most awaited blockbuster from the Little Singham franchise ‘Kaal Ki Shaatir Chaal’.

discovery+ also introduces exciting and appealing new content ranging from animated movies to kid friendly cooking shows to edutainment content including ‘Chopped Junior’, ‘Mr. Bean’, ‘Sheikh Chilli & Friendz’, ‘Kisna’, ‘Tee & Mo’, ‘Sally Bollywood’, ‘Mister Maker’ and so much more. Now all kids need to do is stream discovery+ and dive into the world of unlimited fantasy, never-ending adventure and many informative titles like How Do They Do it, MythBusters Jr et al to increase their knowledge base.

Issac John Direct-to consumer Head APAC-Discovery said, “We are committed to being a platform that appeals to every person in the living room of an Indian household. With that in mind, we are premiering a wide canvas of kids-focused shows on the app. We are kickstarting this kid focussed destination with the launch of a new blockbuster film of our much-loved animated superhero Little Singham. Additionally, titles like, ‘Mythbusters’, and ‘Dynasties’ also give our younger audiences a chance to understand and be curious about the world they live in. Interestingly, our most recent discovery+ original ‘Secrets of Sinauli’ is also being widely used by online teachers as a reference point to simplify curriculum, thus adding another dimension to our differentiated, and trusted experience for kids on discovery+.”

Highlights of kids Content line up:

Digital Premiere of Blockbuster ‘Kaal Ki Shaatir Chaal’

Little Singham’s biggest enemy Kaal is back with yet another dangerous plan as an unconscious Kaal sends his Buri Shaktiyaan (Krodha and Lobheena) to spread anger and greed in the world. While our superhero cop goes after the Buri Shaktiyaan to destroy them, he ends up losing all his powers and gets pulled into Pataal lok instead. It will be interesting for the audience to watch how Little Singham will be able to save the world this time without his powers, in this special blockbuster.

Mister Maker

Mister Maker brings the world of arts and crafts to life for little ones, with a mix of live action, graphics, and animation techniques. He collects required things from the Doodle drawers or an art and craft shop to make the desired interesting things.

Chopped Junior

Little chefs compete against each other by showcasing their ability to prepare and present delicious dishes and vie for the title. Each episode of Chopped Junior showcases the talents of children seeking to make unforgettable meals from mystery ingredients under a ticking clock

Kisna

Kisna is the story of an adventurous and amusing young boy from Anandnagri and his adversary, the wicked Raja Durjan of Andhernagri. Using his superpowers, Kisna, along with his friends, tries to solve every problem with wit and valour.

Sally Bollywood

The series revolves around Sally, a young detective who is a 12-year-old Indian girl and lives in the city of Cosmopolis, where people of different nationalities and ethnic groups make up the population. She is a huge fan of fuzzy frogs. Her father, Harry Bollywood, is a private detective, which has inspired Sally to start her own investigative service, Sally Bollywood Investigations (SBI), located in the basement of their home. Sally and her best friend Doowee McAdam generally investigate cases brought to them by their schoolmates, by travelling around their local neighborhood, with Sally using her skills of deduction and Doowee using technology he invents.

Horrid Henry

Henry, a self-centered, naughty prankster who has issues with authority is faced with a problem. With the moody girl next door continually pestering him, and his perfect little brother always showing him up, life’s not easy for ‘horrid’ Henry. This three-time BAFTA nominated show features the UK’s most successful children’s literary character after Harry Potter. Henry knows he’s destined for stardom, he’s just not quite sure when or how!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)