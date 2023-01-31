Connected TVs take centre stage As HD falls behind
The shift towards CTV is indicative of a broader trend towards digital-native content
The digital revolution in the country is driving a significant change in content consumption patterns. The popularity of streaming services and on-demand content has led to a decline in interest for traditional High-Definition (HD) channels. In its place, Connected Television (CTV) has emerged as the new norm for television viewing, particularly in the realm of sports.
The shift towards CTV is indicative of a broader trend towards digital-native content. The convenience and flexibility offered by this technology has made it a preferred choice among audiences, leading to its rapid adoption. With the continued growth of CTV, it is clear that the way people consume and engage with television content is undergoing a significant transformation.
As India continues its transition towards digital-native content, the switch from High-Definition (HD) to Connected Television (CTV) is projected to accelerate in the coming year. With the launch of JioCinema's offering of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free on CTV, the trend towards this technology is expected to rise.
HD TV, once considered a symbol of prosperity, is witnessing a decline in subscription numbers in recent years, while CTV viewership continues to grow. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year, and is projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs. According to a recent Google data, in May 2022 alone, over 60 million people in India streamed YouTube on their TVs, and in 30% of instances, they watched together with other people. The availability of a popular property like IPL for free on CTV is likely to further increase its popularity among viewers.
The trend towards Connected Television (CTV) in India is particularly evident in the case of cricket tournaments. The number of households tuning in to watch cricket on High-Definition (HD) channels has seen a significant decrease in recent years. In 2022, 4.3 mn indian urban households watched IPL’22 ,whereas only 3.6 mn households watched ICC T20 World Cup’22 on HD TV and 1.5 million households in mega cities viewed the tournament on HD channels.
The change in viewership can be attributed to the growing accessibility of IPL content on CTV platforms. This shift is expected to accelerate with the upcoming availability of IPL on CTV platforms for free streaming, as opposed to the traditional linear TV where viewers must pay to access the content. The convenience and affordability of CTV is driving its widespread adoption among audiences and represents a major transformation in the way sports content is consumed.
The rise of Connected Television (CTV) as a platform for sports viewing is a result of its superior features and user experience. With the ability to stream live matches and access a diverse range of on-demand content, an increasing number of people are opting for CTV as their preferred method for watching sports.
The engaging nature of CTV makes it an ideal platform for high-intensity sports viewing, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). The upcoming season of IPL is expected to follow this trend, as more viewers turn towards CTV for their sports consumption needs. The combination of live streaming capabilities and a wide variety of on-demand content sets CTV apart from traditional television and makes it a leading choice for sports fans.
Overall, the rise of streaming services and the advancement of technology have led to a shift in the way people consume and view media, making HD TVs less relevant. Additionally, the growth of broadband connections in India has played a significant role in this trend. As of 2022, the number of broadband connections in India has risen to 32 million, making it easier for people to access streaming content on their CTVs. With access to high speed internet on their phones, a lot of consumers are also seen streaming content on CTV through their mobile hotspots.
Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head - Marketing at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd said that the pandemic has affected the pattern of content consumption by audiences all across the world. Staying at home, online streaming of television, movies, and videos became the key source of knowledge, entertainment, and getaway. The ability to see content on any device, at any time, became nearly compulsive for consumers, speeding viewers' transition from linear TV to connected TV.
“The market for connected TVs (CTVs) is one of the fastest growing in India right now. The rise in popularity of these internet-enabled devices that are displacing the good old linear televisions throughout cities is mostly due to the low cost of smart televisions, introduction of 5G network, rising broadband penetration, and the accessibility of international content,” said Buddha.
He added that the number of connected televisions in India is expected to double in the next two years, from the current 20-22 million connected television homes (about 10% of TV homes). According to the 'Spotlight23' research by GroupM-owned marketing firm Wavemaker India, urban cities would see the most growth until 2025.
Samir Sethi, VP& Head of Brand Marketing Policybazaar.com was also optimistic about the growing numbers of CTV consumers. “Connected TV is on a growth path and I see this growing constantly. I see it growing on two accords--the prices of the connected TV devices are coming down drastically and it will become very affordable for people not only in the metro cities but even in smaller towns to switch to smart TV and the other reason is that the DTH players are introducing a lot of combo plans along with fibre internet which also give free access to live TV. These two aspects will be key drivers of growth of connected TV,”said Sethi.
The trend of "cord cutting" is gaining momentum globally, not just in India. The growth in popularity of connected TVs (CTVs) is due to the convenience, flexibility, and superior viewing experience that it offers. With the increasing affluence levels of CTV audiences, it has become a highly sought-after cohort for advertisers looking to reach consumers with a high spending potential. The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs.
Quoting from the Changing Landscape of Indian Television- GroupM Finecast and Kantar survey, Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder- ITW Universe said that although it is still possible that more affluent viewers are on linear TV, but they form a much smaller proportion of the total linear TV viewership and on the flip side, 2 in 3 affluent households prefer CTV. The way that ads can be targeted on CTV (as opposed to the same ad across all linear TV viewers) means that it will be more efficient and impactful for those looking to reach out to affluent viewers to advertise digitally.
“Recent research has suggested after conducting a survey amongst NCCS A and B residents of 16 cities to understand their preferences.It showed that the Household Income for CTV Viewers was 1.2 times higher than those that watched only Linear TV. Moreover CTV viewers are 2x times more likely to own smartphones that cost more than 40K. The more important point is that most of the respondents in the study around 78% said they intend to switch to CTV in the near future and every 2 in 3 preferred CTV as the primary mode to access TV,”added Shanth.
This year’s IPL may prove to be a game-changer in the way people consume content on their large screens. Especially, sports. With high-quality streaming and the biggest variety of language options available, the CTV sports watching experience is bound to become a massive phenomenon this summer.
Will bring back Trump's FB & Instagram accounts in support of 'open debate': Meta
The tech giant also said that it has defined the criteria under which it will ban profiles of public figures after receiving critical feedback from its internal review team
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Weeks after Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, Meta announced that it will bring back the former US president's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.
The tech giant justified its move, stating that it's lifting the two-year-old ban on President Trump's accounts to preserve "open debate" and "free flow of ideas."
"As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States. The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box. But that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform. When there is a clear risk of real-world harm — a deliberately high bar for Meta to intervene in public discourse — we act," write Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta in a blog post.
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021 violence at Capitol Hill.
Clegg explained that the decision was then referred to the Oversight Board -- a body comprising experts that performs independent checks on Meta's decision-making. The Board, while supporting the move, also criticised the tech firm's "open-ended nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria for when and whether suspended accounts will be restored."
The feedback prompted Meta to review the matter and then took a decision to impose a time-bound suspension of two years from the original date of suspension of Trump's accounts on January 7, 2021.
Meta also defined its criteria which could lead to the suspension of accounts of public figures during times of civil unrest and ongoing violence. It has also introduced a new Crisis Policy Protocol to guide its assessment of on and off-platform risks of imminent harm, wrote Clegg.
The executive also said that before lifting the ban on Trump's accounts, it would assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.
Trump will also be scrutinised for repeat violations with heightened penalties, said the platform.
‘Monetisation of news platforms biggest challenge in digital era’
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media, spoke to CEOs on monetisation, fake news, consumer attention & much more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel discussion with CEOs of top companies was held to discuss digital media and how the new generation of readers is influencing media houses and their ways of connecting with their audiences.
The panel was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media. On the panel were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Puneet Jain, CEO, Hindustan Times; Hemant Jain, President and Business Head (Digital), Lokmat, and Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, The Indian Express (digital).
Avinash Pandey spoke about the challenges in the digital era. “The biggest challenge today is reaching out to the consumer. When everybody has become a publisher and a broadcaster, how your authentic news reaches the consumer first, and how you monetize it best is the biggest challenge today in our industry.”
Speaking on the opportunities that the digital world has created for publishers, Puneet Jain said: “I think the biggest opportunity for our publishers’ communities is the tremendous interest and love we see from our users. All of us continue to track millions who are using our platforms to consume news on a daily basis. In fact, what we are seeing is a huge reinforcement towards credible journalism in these interesting times of a social world we are living in.”
Sanjay Sindhwani veered the discussion to the problem of fake news and how publishers and consumers together can fight it. “The opportunity is massive. But I think the cost is also massive. I think today what is happening is if the media business doesn't become viable, then we'll see a lot of fake news floating around. When you're trying to bait clicks, you try to provoke people with things, which may not be real or factual. So, I think that's the cost of it. And I think in a democracy, it's very important that people value good content and good news sources and learn to pay for it.”
Taking the discussion ahead, Hemant Jain spoke about how the short attention span of consumers is the biggest challenge for consumers today. “While monetization continues to be the lowest common denominator and the most common challenge for most news publishers across the world, I think if you keep the consumer at the centre of your entire ecosystem and the business model, there is a huge shift in consumer behaviour with regard to the attention span. So, if you look at human attention today it is the lowest. Now, how do you evolve yourself keeping the shift in consumer behaviour in terms of newer formats of news media content, which ensures that you are able to create the right connect with the consumer and thereby create a great value proposition is something which would which all of us would have to kind of today embrace as one of our bigger challenges.”
He ends his view by talking about first-party data as a big opportunity for media publishers and how they can monetise it. “The big opportunity I see is our investment of time, money and resource in building the first-party data because it's not just about collecting data, but it's about managing customer lifecycle. So, most of us complain about the lesser frequency of visitations in a month, lesser time spent and how do we increase frequency and time spent to increase a better value proposition for advertisers? Now, that's interesting, because we have to start thinking like B2C brands, where we start not only capturing consumer data, but also start serving content which is more relevant more contextual, and in the process, collect enriched data, which can be monetized or leveraged at a higher value or premium when it comes to advertising.”
Twitter advertisers to know if ads seen by real users or bots
The platform has tied up with Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify to ensure that the ads are seen by potential customers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has decided to team up with ad verification companies Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify to enusre that the ads are being seen by real people and not bots, media networks have reported.
IAS officials were quoted as saying that the move was intended at giving marketers the "confidence to continue to invest in Twitter".
In another move to lure advertisers, Twitter had said end of last year that it would soon bring new controls to allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently said that Twitter higher-priced subscription models will be completely free of ads.
Recognition as a separate industry & more: All that creator economy wants from Budget 2023
Well-defined guidelines and relaxations in TDS for micro-influencers are some of the other demands of the industry
By Shantanu David | Jan 27, 2023 8:32 AM | 5 min read
Aaj Tak becomes world's first news channel to cross 50 million subs on YouTube
The record-breaking milestone comes just three years after the channel crossed 10 million subscribers on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 9:50 PM | 2 min read
Earlier this year, Aaj Tak became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers. Ms. Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, met Mr. Gautam Anand, Managing Director of APAC - YouTube, in Singapore to commemorate the special achievement.
“Thank you so much, YouTube! This is just amazing. The team is already planning its way to 100 million so YouTube had better start designing the next button,” Ms Purie quipped to Mr Anand. “Trust has always been the foundation for audience engagement at AajTak. It’s no different with our YouTube channel, but on a much wider scale with hundreds of videos getting uploaded every day. We place equal emphasis on having new audiences discover our channel while ensuring loyal viewers revisit, and invest in figuring out what works on YouTube – whether this is a nuanced understanding of thumbnails or producing hero content frequently.”
Aaj Tak started its digital journey by launching its YouTube channel in the year 2009, and started streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017. The massive popularity gained by the channel subsequently led to its Diamond play button from YouTube in 2019 for crossing 10 million subscribers. Now, just three years later, Aaj Tak is the first news channel to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
“Constant experimentation with new formats like Shorts and investment into our Community page has really paid off, and consistently breaking stories has helped create a very loyal fanbase,” explained Ms. Purie. “Events like the Presidential Elections of 2022, Solar Eclipse and the Cricket World Cup just kept encouraging us to do better and better.”
YouTube has been at the forefront of India's mobile revolution, by powering the content and creator ecosystem and by propelling the massive upsurge of video streaming in the world's largest democracy. AajTak has also fast evolved its offering to meet new consumer needs, with the introduction of Shorts, and other constantly emerging insights on LIVE Streams. The channel now has a universe of committed audiences across TV, web, app and social platforms through compelling storytelling that’s tailored to individual platforms.
'India will be one of the most powerful start-up ecosystems in the world'
A panel discussion at the e4m DNPA Digital Media Conference 2023 deliberated on 'Challenges before start-ups in the current digital ecosystem'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 5:16 PM | 4 min read
India boasts one of the largest start-up ecosystems, enabling the dream of the country becoming a several-million-dollar economy. However, despite government measures to boost the start-ups – in terms of investments and profitability – there are challenges.
The topic of 'Challenges before Start-Ups in current digital ecosystem-Possibilities and Choices' was discussed during a session at the e4m DNPA Digital Media Conference 2023. The panel comprised Ajay Data, MD, Data Group of Industries; Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Bharat Matrimony; Ritesh Malik, Director, ADIF & Founder- Plaksha University; Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, Map My India. The session was chaired by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, Businessworld & exchange4media.
Speaking about the challenges facing start-ups, Verma said, “Honestly, I think it is very clear that the entrepreneurial talent in India, especially in the digital space, is extremely high. I see no lack of capability. As we have said multiple times, the key challenge has been there because of monopolistic activities that have been suppressing the Indian digital ecosystem. That is the key challenge of our times and I'm pleased that some things are changing with regard to that.
Malik presented his observations about the challenges that have cropped up in the last few years in the start-up ecosystem: “It took 125 years for Silicon Valley to become what it is. In India, we are leap-frogging the technology era. I think we are going to be one of the most intensely powerful start-up ecosystems and technology ecosystems.
Citing the success of the UPI system in India, he added: "Our mobile payment infrastructure is way ahead of developed nations. Just think of what we will do with the entire Ayushman Bharat digital health mission. We will be one of the most technology-savvy citizen programmes in the world. So the good part is, for the first time, the government is focussing. I think we are standing on a large opportunity. Having said that, technology regulation is important. Unfortunately, it is always falling behind the actual technological innovation. In my opinion, we need to develop a special ministry whose job would be to ensure that another East India Company does not happen again and that Indians are not to be taken for a ride and that our data remains ours; that we are not just a large digital democracy for other large monopoly companies to come, use, generate revenue but also to make sure that our MSME does not get squeezed.”
Singla noted, “Even while we are sitting here, we talk about start-up and start-up ecosystem, but Amar Ujala is a hyper-local newspaper and has a presence in Tier II and Tier III cities. There, education and awareness are still required. From a media perspective, there is a good amount of innovation that is still seen as a challenge. I would say that there is a lot of room for identifying the right business sustainability model.”
Speaking on the broader challenges that need to be addressed in the start-up ecosystem, Data said, “It is extremely important that all entities work together to ensure – whether it is mentoring or education or incubation centres or investments or subsidies or government support – that the frictions between things have to be reduced. And the knowledge about the availability of those resources has to be made very simpler and easy.”
Janakiraman, who joined virtually, spoke from a sectoral standpoint and touched upon the issues that need to be overcome to render a robust start-up ecosystem. He said, “Digital start-ups can significantly contribute to country growth. Today, Indian start-ups are not only limiting themselves to country boundaries but looking at global opportunities. The Internet, 15 years ago, was free and open. Anybody could set up an Internet business or a dotcom; Internet was not controlled by any organisation. Today, the shift has happened, we all know that. The majority of the traffic is happening through mobile apps. So, more than 90 per cent of the traffic happens through the two dominant players – Google and Apple. What are the implications? Today, they are not simply platform providers or access providers; today, they are the platforms as well as players. The challenge is that when the platform becomes a player, their interest changes. Because they are commercial entities and their primary objective is to make money. And because they are both platform and player, they start abusing dominance and that is not good for Indian start-ups nor Indian consumers.”
Experts discuss competition laws governing digital media in India
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference 2023, media industry leaders deliberate on topic, competition laws governing digital media- need for review
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 3:44 PM | 4 min read
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media conference, industry experts came together for a panel discussion on ‘competition laws governing digital media- need for review’. The discussion was chaired by Dhanendra Kumar, former chairman of Competition Commission of India. The panelists were Karan Singh Chandhiok- Practice Head-Competition Law- Chandhiok and Mahajan; Pawan Duggal- Head- Pawan Duggal Associates; Parthasarthi Jha; Economic law practice; Avaantika Kakkar, Partner-Competition - Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Vaibhav Kakkar, Partner- Saraf and Partners; Abir Roy- co-founder- Sarvada legal, Anil Malhotra, Head- Public & Regulatory Affairs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.
Kumar opened the discussion briefing the audience about the competition laws governing digital media in India and how they were help in accelerating the country’s economic growth.
Anil Malhotra joined the conversation, “Certain perspectives change when we move from linear to digital media, and we are governed by certain regulations in linear which are not duplicated in the digital domain. The organised media player expects a fair and transparent revenue share because the organised media invest a lot in people, infrastructure, and building networks.”
Karan Singh Chandhiok added, “We have good laws, but lack enforcement. Law creates a framework that is flexible enough to deal with eventualities. Besides looking at the competition laws, we should look at a broad picture that includes more information. From a business perspective, the three things to keep in mind while catching up and implementing laws are: predictability and certainty in enforcement, regulatory dialogue and unintended consequences of both legislations and enforcement.”
Abir Roy mentioned, “The biggest challenge is the enforcement of a particular law. Enforcement needs to be certain and the regulator needs to be more dynamic.
Joining the discussion, Avaantika Kakkar shared her views on digital media. “When the pandemic began and we did not get newspapers, we started reading content online. We evolved much during the pandemic and we witnessed the scenario of subscription-based news platforms. Digital players are creating opportunities, which result in access which was never explored before.”
On the legal system, she said, “We have a robust legal system, IP laws, and data protection laws, some laws are evolving, and amendments are being introduced.
Kumar then asked Parthasarthi Jha to share how digital media is evolving and how the internet has obliterated geographical borders. On laws, Parthasarthi said, “the new law must be fabricated and addressed in a manner that must contain some base work.”
Pawal Duggal opined that internet has transformed human beings into data entities. “We all have become global authors, global transmitters, and global broadcasters of data, and in scenarios like such, we have to keep aside the traditional perceptions of media and should start looking at things from the digital media point of view,” he said.
Duggal said that chatgpt which has completely changed the landscape of digital media. “It is a revolutionary kind of algorithm that has shaken the entire world and which is probably going to impact the content being prepared by media organisations as it is going to be more AI-based.”
Talking about competition laws Vaibhav mentioned the mendment introduced by MIB recently on fake news
that talks about giving Press Information Bureau the responsibility to declare what is fake news. He said, “We need independent arbitrators to decide more on free speech.”
He also mentioned that India should not always copy the West while framing and implementing legislation. “India is a completely different country in terms of population count and other things. India needs evidence based laws and not perceptions-based laws,” he opined.
As concluding remarks, Dhanendra requested all the panellists to sum up pointers of the conversation. The key pointers were: sanitise publishers operating out from India to clear the ground for Indian digital players in fair revenue share; study the laws before enforcing to avoid adverse repercussions; law should be evidence-based and it should ensure fairness and reasonability among the market participants; the idea of fairness is more pervasive, it’s not limited to internet and digital media and it is important for marketers to be flexible to get the fair share in the business; the law should be fair and competition law is not the socialisation of private property; India require a dedicated law on digital media; India need to think carefully at the regulations.
