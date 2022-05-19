NEWS 24 launches its new digital platform 'Podcast 24 - Awaaz Sabki'

The BAG Network, under the leadership of Anurradha Prasad, launched its new digital platform: PODCAST 24- AWAAZ SABKI. The podcast will cover news and stories on a variety of subjects including Politics, Bollywood, Crime, Women, Health, History, Education & Sports. It will also provide a platform to discuss and deliberate on a range of important and relevant social issues.

After the success of all its satellite channels and an impressive presence on social media, BAG Network has now established its presence in the Podcast space to connect with its audience using this powerful digital platform. As Ms. Anurradha Prasad puts it, "PODCAST 24- AWAAZ SABKI will bridge the gap between news and our listeners by curating content that is current and relevant to our audience".

Millions of loyal viewers of NEWS 24 will now be able to listen to all the flagship programs of NEWS 24 like ‘Itihaas Gawah Hai’ with Anurradha Prasad, ‘Ansune Kisse’ with Rajeev Shukla, ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’ with Sandeep Chaudhary, ‘Rashtra Ki Baat’ with Manak Gupta, ‘Mahaul Kya Hai?’ with Rajeev Ranjan, on PODCAST 24.

Listeners can access the PODCAST 24 through all major podcast apps such as Spotify, Amazon, Google etc. The channel can also be accessed through the News 24 website.

The BAG Network invites everyone to be a part of this new and exciting journey.

