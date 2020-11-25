Content Jam 2020 Day 1: Experts to share insights on digital propelling content growth
The theme for the event is 'Digital Transformation through Content Transformation'
With marketing undergoing a sea of change during the pandemic, we have witnessed content marketing emerge stronger than ever.
Keeping this in mind, exchange4media is set to host e4m Content Jam 2020 on 25th & 26th November.
The theme of the event is 'Digital Transformation through Content Transformation'.
Day one of the event will kickstart with a keynote session 'Staying Top of Mind in Challenging Times' by John Hall, Co-Founder & President, Calendar.com.
It will be followed by a panel discussion 'Building a Strong Desirable brand through Content Marketing. The panellists include Prachi Mohapatra, CMO, fbb, Future Group; Nishant Kashikar- Country Manager-India and Gulf, Tourism Australia; Amarpreet Singh, EVP & Portfolio Head (Diageo India) & Board of Director - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB); Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle Products; Ajay Singh Parihar, Senior General Manager-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd.; Shailja Joshi, Associate Director, Potato Chips Category, Pepsico India. The session chair for the event is Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media.
Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India Pvt Ltd will present a talk on 'Content in its Element.' The session will be followed by a keynote session by Michael Brenner,CMO Influencer, Motivation Speaker, CEO, Marketing Insider Group.
Later, there will be panel discussion featuring Arpan Biswas, Vice President Marketing and Business, Housejoy Archana Tiwari Nayadu- Director Content and Communications, UpGrad; Achint Setia, Vice President Marketing, Myntra; Rahul Gandhi- CMO India and UAE- ID Foods; and Manoj Agarwal- Co-Founder, Chief Product & Operating Officer, Xoxoday. The topic for discussion is 'Technology and Content shaping the future of Business.'
Don't forget to tune in today at 3.30 pm. Click here to register.
