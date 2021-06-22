What's the winning recipe for Cannes Lions? Panel to discuss today

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Josy Paul, Ramanuj Shastry, Santosh Padhi, Rajdeepak Das and Senthil Kumar will deliberate on cracking the Cannes code

There's no bigger honour in the ad-world than to clinch a win at the Cannes Lions. But given the fierce competition and plethora of raw talent, it's no cakewalk to bag a metal.

In recent years, several Indian ads have made the international community sit up and take notice. In 2018, India brought home 21 metals, including two Grand Prix.

In today's Cannes series, e4m brings together a panel of past winners to discuss what made their entries stand out in a sea of wonderful international work.

We have Ogilvy CCOs Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, BBDO CCO and Chairman Josy Paul, Infectious Advertising Director and Co-Founder Ramanuj Shastry, Taproot Dentsu CCO and Co-Founder Santosh Padhi; Leo Burnett South Asia CEO and CCO Rajdeepak Das; and Wunderman Thompson CCO Senthil Kumar. The discussion will be moderated by e4m senior correspondent, Mansi Sharma.

Watch as the august panel share lessons that agencies can draw from for future participation. Click here to join.

