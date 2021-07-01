Vivek Sunder to step down as Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy

Reports have confirmed that the chief operating officer of Swiggy, Vivek Sunder will be stepping down from his role.

Sunder had been responsible for scaling key businesses of the food delivery app, including food delivery and its foray into grocery.

According to reports, Swiggy’s Chief Executive Sriharsha Majety will take over from Sunder, who will transition out by October.

In an email sent to employees, Majety wrote, “Sunder who oversees its food delivery business, decided to pursue interests outside of the company,”

”I will be directly overseeing the marketplace business with immediate effect. We have been discussing this for a while now, and over the course of the past few weeks, have been planning the way forward as well,” he wrote in the email.

“Sunder played a pivotal role in expanding the geographical footprint of the marketplace business taking Swiggy beyond 500+ cities, and later rallied the organisation to drive a step change in the unit economics of the marketplace business. He played a key role in the company's on-ground operations during the Covid-19 lockdown phases, he added," he added.

