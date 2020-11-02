ScoopWhoop appoints Piyush Yadav as Head of Technology

He will be responsible for ad-tech innovation, data-driven content creation, using AI/ML for insights in content & ad relevance, and seamless user experience

ScoopWhoop Media announced the appointment of Piyush Yadav as Head of Technology. He will be responsible for ad-tech innovation, data-driven content creation, using AI/ML for insights in content & ad relevance, and seamless user experience.

Piyush has more than 10 years of experience in software and product leadership roles across industries like eCommerce, Enterprise software and SaaS. He is an expert in Mobile Apps, AI/ML-based content personalization and cloud services.

He was previously with POPxoas Head of Engineering and was instrumental in building perfect technological solutions to power various products. He also led a challenging migration from AWS to GCP to achieve cost-efficiency.

Besides POPxo, he worked with Dainik Jagran Group&YepMe.

Speaking on the announcement, Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder & CEO at ScoopWhoop Media said, "Our next phase of growth involves leveraging bleeding-edge technological solutions to drive content engagement. Piyush's strong technological skills and his experience in the media industry are very relevant to our roadmap. We are looking forward to delighting our users with engaging content powered by the latest technology."

Commenting on the appointment, Piyush Yadav said,"We are entering a new era of content media where software and algorithms decide what we want to see. Today with so many content platforms, the key differentiator is the quality and relevance of the content and accurate algorithmic recommendation. At ScoopWhoop, my vision is to enhance the platform with highly engaging and relevant content delivered using cutting edge technologies for our users”.