Shaadi.com's Siddharth Sharma joins InVideo as new CTO

Online video editing platform InVideo has appointed dynamic professional Siddharth Sharma as its new chief technology officer. An IIM alumnus, Sharma, has contributed to the growth of several start-ups and big brands in his career. His latest stint was in popular matchmaking platform Shaadi.com.

Sanket Shah, CEO of InVideo, said, “We are building the best tech team in India. With SVS coming in, I’m looking forward to a rock-solid tech team + culture.”

Siddharth Sharma, new CTO of InVideo, said, “I am really excited to become a part of this team. InVideo is solving a very hard technical problem in a blue ocean space. The startup energy is unbeatable and coupled with the rigor of the process, it makes for very thrilling engineering and to lead this team is a great privilege. I am humbled with this opportunity and look forward to contributing to InVideo’s skyrocketing growth.”

Commenting on his responsibilities as the CTO of InVideo, Sharma said, “I’ll balance building the right product and building the product right, along with building the product right now!” He added, “I believe that people in the trenches should be fully autonomous, able to take decisions that align with the company’s goals by serving the user better. And it’s the job of leadership to set the context, the guardrails, and then get out of the way.”

The development comes after the brand launched a unique hiring initiative and rolled in popular stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian for the campaign. In probably a first, InVideo leveraged LinkedIn’s algorithm to reach out to engineers from all over the country.