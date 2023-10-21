Shaadi.org bows down to the revolution-naaris this Durga Puja
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage
Shaadi.com, the matchmaking platforms, through its CSR arm, Shaadi.org, has launched a Durga Pujo campaign titled The Spirit of Durga. Going beyond the festival’s religious significance, and embracing the symbolism of Goddess Durga, the film celebrates the indomitable strength, resilience and beauty of every woman. At the same time, the film, available on all social media platforms, highlights the importance of not being bogged down by adversity that women face all too often but instead encourages them to take inspiration from Goddess Durga, who never gave up.
Durga is known as the Goddess of Shakti – She is the all-powerful feminine force who won in battling the demon Mahishasur. People seek the blessings of Goddess Durga, asking for strength to overcome troubles and to battle their everyday demons but often fail to notice a similar display of battles fought by the women around them. Bringing this into focus, the film unfolds through the endearing relationship of a grandmother, mother, and an 8-year-old, showcasing the unwavering spirit of working-class women who have been navigating the challenging terrains of personal and professional life through generations, by working round the clock and multitasking tirelessly while defying societal stereotypes.
The ad film draws a meaningful connection between Goddess Durga and the experiences of women post-marriage. It underscores that women often have a lot to juggle while managing diverse responsibilities, experiencing both favourable and challenging days. Despite the variations in their circumstances, they consistently embody the enduring spirit of Durga. By highlighting these unique qualities like power and fearlessness, the brand urges the society to respect the (women) goddesses in our homes and how they seamlessly transition between roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and employees. Through the campaign, the brand gives out the message that this innate ability ought to be treasured and appreciated much more than it perhaps is.
Ananya Pandey and Timex say 'waste more time'
The campaign is built on the idea of doing more meaningful things with one's time
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 10:50 AM | 2 min read
Timex is inverting the notion of investing time by wasting it with their latest campaign, ‘Waste More Time’ with Ananya Pandey.
"In a world where every moment seems accounted for, they champion the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste. The Timex 'Waste More Time' campaign with Ananya is not just about telling time; it's about living time. Ananya Panday in the campaign film is seen enjoying every moment of life be it twinning with your pet, playing with books or just talking to plants. Timex keeps the time so you can forget while doing just anything that’s worth wasting more time over," said the brand.
Ananya Panday, commenting on her latest association with Timex, said "I had so much fun shooting for the ‘Waste More Time’ campaign, a message so unique and so striking. I could connect to it immediately. In a world that often demands us to be busy all the time, Timex reminds us that doing what makes us truly happy is never a waste. I am thrilled to be associated with Timex.”
Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India shared his pleasure announcing the campaign, “We are excited to have Ananya Panday as the face of the campaign. Her personality and the appeal she has among audiences of all ages is commendable. It was a sheer joy to work with her on the campaign and we couldn't have found a better partner who is quirky yet calm in her own unique way and resonates with the brand. Together with Ananya and the Waste More Time campaign, we hope to strike a chord with our consumers who appreciate honesty in brands and to reinforce the fashion and lifestyle imagery of the brand.”
Doritos to bring a different experience altogether with Dinamita: Pranshu Sahni, PepsiCo
Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, talks to e4m about the launch of corn chip product Dinamita, crafting a TVC, the focus on digital and much more
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 8:38 AM | 3 min read
While the World Cup and the festive season are dominating most marketing boardrooms right now, Dinamita, the new corn chip product in the market, has been a bigger bet for Doritos, the Pepsi brand.
The product has been launched with a TVC that goes with the tagline, ‘Har bite mai blast’.
In a conversation with e4m, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, shared, “The product brings along a very differentiated experience that no snack in the country has tapped as of now. It’s an absolutely different format with a corn chip.”
The TVC is about the bold taste of the product, Sahni said. “It's not relevant to only one occasion. It was a strategic call to bring in new platforms like Doritos Dinamita in the country and give consumers more options.”
Sharing more on the product category, Sahni said, “Tortilla chips entered the country somewhere in 2014-15 and then Doritos started manufacturing in 2017. So, the life cycle of every product takes time. If you talk about it, a lot of people are not even aware of a corn chip right now. So, the category building will take 10-15 years and that's what we are trying with doritos.”
The key focus for Doritos is now to make the snack a more widely accepted category in India.
“It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the category. If we are able to grow the category at an overall level, consumers will be drawn more to the product and category as a whole. That is exactly why we are doubling our investments on marketing the product in the past few years,” added Sahni.
Talking more about the campaign and its media mix, the executive explained they are very digital heavy with this campaign. The brand is going live across all digital channels with the Dinamita launch including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and OTT.
Doritos is going for 70 per cent digital-led campaigns for Dinamita, and the rest will be amplifying the brand messaging across different mediums like influencers. Outdoors is a ‘work in progress’ for Doritos and TV is another avenue the brand is not looking at actively as of now.
“Because our TG sits on digital more, connecting with them on digital makes more sense. For a brand that has sensory experiences, we normally don’t do print. We invest heavily on digital because then we can do our storytelling better.”
Since Doritos caters to a young age group, urban metros are a large focus for the brand. Sahni said, “I would not say rural, but the rest of urban areas are also our focus where the upcoming cities are.”
Today, every consumer knows what they like, what they want and can easily order it from any nook and corner, he said. “But because the economy is more concentrated in metro cities, it makes more sense for a brand to focus there.”
Speaking of future expectations, the brand thinks this product will help the corn chip snacking category grow at an overall level.
Cautiously optimistic: HUL’s Rohit Jawa on upcoming festive demand
The company reported a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore in Q2. Ad spends increased by 65% to Rs 1,720 crore
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Going forward, HUL is cautiously optimistic as FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services, and the government’s thrust on capex, Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL, has said. Jawa said this while commenting on the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 2023.
“At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands,” Jawa said.
“We remain confident of the mid to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he added.
The company has posted a 4% growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. The figure stood at Rs 2,616 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,027 crore in the reporting period. The EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 3,694 crore and margins at 24.18%.
HUL’s ad spends increased by 65.23% to Rs 1,720 crore for the quarter ended 30 Sept 2023 against Rs 1041 crore for the quarter ended 30 sept 2022. For the quarter ended June 30, the advertising and promotion expense was Rs 1,481 crore.
“We delivered a resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity,” Jawa said on the numbers.
Rahul Dravid is Mr Dependable in new MAK Lubricants campaign
The campaign comprises three TVCs aimed at car, bike and truck owners
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
MAK Lubricants has released three TVCs featuring brand ambassador Rahul Dravid as Mr Dependable.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, skilfully captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
P. Sudhahar, Executive Director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision, "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights, "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
Swiggy tells a festive tale with Ma Durga's Bahons
The ad film and OOH campaign were conceived by Brandmovers and produced by Gotham Films
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:39 PM | 3 min read
Durga Pujo calls for something special from Swiggy - and for this festive season, the food platform partnered with creative agency Brandmovers India for a magical campaign focused on those who bring happiness to our doorstep – the Swiggy delivery partners. For the festive campaign, the agency Brandmovers India came up with a surreal quirky take on an age-old cultural motif - the Bahon.
Khushir Bahon Swiggy - the new digital and outdoor campaign brings forth a tale of Ma Durga's Bahons (or vehicle) congregating and discussing a new Bahon in town - which ends up in a fun chase to reveal the new Bahon as Swiggy's delivery partner.
Food is deeply woven into the culture and festivities in the City of Joy. The bahons traditionally symbolize the advent of prosperity and happiness for Bengalis and the Swiggy delivery partner blends in as the new Bahon in town, bringing joy in the form of food. Featuring a suave cycling mouse, a proud peacock, a dainty swan, a curious owl, and a lion full of swag, the motley crew chases the Swiggy delivery partner on whatever vehicles they can get on! Pujo is a time filled with thrill, wonder, and joy - all the emotional high points that are tied into the core thought of the campaign.
The campaign has digital, OOH, cinema, print, and social media extensions as well as some in-app activation.
Aparna Giridhar, VP of Marketing at Swiggy said, “Swiggy has been a part of the electrifying Pujo celebrations in Kolkata since 2015. This Durga Pujo, we decided to take the narrative beyond food, weaving Swiggy into a core cultural motif that is packed with local nuances and nostalgia. The Khushir Bahon Swiggy campaign pays homage to Bengali childhood, celebrates our delivery partners, and brings alive the role Swiggy plays in the special moments of a consumer’s life. ”
The campaign was scripted and directed by Brandmovers’ Senior Creative Director Adrijaa Sanyal, who said, “Food is central to Pujo which makes Swiggy extremely relevant to the celebrations during this time. When the good folks at Swiggy approached us with the brief we wished to explore ideas beyond just the food aspect and take the opportunity to look more deeply at the role that Swiggy plays in the consumer’s life during the festive season. Anyone who’s grown up celebrating Pujo would know the significance of the ‘bahons’ on which Ma Durga comes down to earth with her children every year. They are the vehicles that carry our source of joy – our gods and goddesses - down to earth and come to think of it, our Swiggy Delivery partners too carry bits of joy on their backs delivering it from door to door. Once we were able to establish this very fitting parallel, it was very exciting to take the idea forward in all the ways that we could – through the visuals, the characters, the styling and very importantly the music – creating this universe was full of fun and nostalgia and the hope is that it translates just as well among the audiences.”
Microsoft Corporation India records a 30% jump in net profit in FY23
The Indian arm of the US-based tech giant recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global giant, recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23 owing to its growing market in the country.
The company recorded Rs 19,354 crore as revenue for the year 2022-23, which includes revenue from products, and the sale of services.
It also saw a 30% jump in its recorded net profit for the same period totalling Rs 649 crore, according to Tofler.
The company’s total expenses grew 39.5% for the fiscal to Rs 18,472 crore from Rs Rs 13,241 crore in the previous year.
The company’s global parent is expected to announce its quarterly results next week.
