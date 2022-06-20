From ‘Anupam Ki Shaadi’ to ‘Dadho Sutho’: Ads that stood out this fortnight

The Indian adland never disappoints when it comes to giving out some amazing creative pieces to the audience. This fortnight too was no different. A number of humorous, heartfelt, and interesting campaigns made their way to the viewers and left them impressed. Here are the best ads released between June 03 and June 17, 2022.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

AkzoNobel ‘Parul aur Painter’

In its first-ever consumer campaign for Dulux Aquatech, AkzoNobel released a humorous digital campaign featuring the unpredictable love story of ‘Parul aur Painter’. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign hinges on the protagonists and starts with the fun disclaimer ‘Thanks to Dulux Aquatech for not coming between this love story’.

Astral Pipes ‘Dadho Sutho’

In yet another funny campaign, Astral Pipes channeled the Sindhi energy of actor Ranveer Singh to showcase the importance of good quality pipes while making a home. Created by The Womb, the campaign is based on the fact that most people spend lavishly on interiors, like lights and other furnishings while making their dream home. But when it comes to pipes, people often end up choosing inferior pipes because of low awareness and lack of knowledge about good piping. Also, the pipes are concealed behind the wall with a no ‘show off’ value, so ignoring the importance of pipes jeopardises the entire house.



boAt Watch Xtend ‘#MoreInEveryday’

boAt’s new campaign promoting its Alexa Built-in smartwatch, boAt Xtend, shines the spotlight on GenZ and how they like to extract the most out of every hour, every day. Aptly titled #MoreInEveryday, the campaign effectively brings out the various intelligent features of the watch—from setting reminders to counting calories—that complement the GenZ way of life.

Canara HSBC Life ‘Promises Reimagined’

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the multi-film campaign by Canara HSBC Life highlights the company’s re-branded identity via the message of how promises can change over time, but forgotten promises should also be fullfiled in a re-imagined way. The films are written very well and talk about the brand promise very clearly.

Shaadi.com ‘Anupam Ki Shaadi’

Conceptualised by the in-house team, the film depicts the journey of the company over the last 20 years through the lens of Mittal. It features how his life story led to the birth of Shaadi.com and the numerous roadblocks that he had to face to turn his dream venture into a reality. The film aims to spread the message of entreprenuership, togetherness, and perserverance, as shared by the brand.

