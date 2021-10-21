Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop

This is the second acquisition by the group in a month's time as it acquired The Moms Co, early this month

Good Glamm Group has announced the acquisition of Indian digital media company ScoopWhoop. This is the second acquisition by the Group in a month's time, as per the reports.

In early October the group acquired the baby and mother products brand, The Moms Co, for Rs 500 crore.

Based in New Delhi, the digital and lifestyle content platform will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within Good Glamm Group.

ScoopWhoop Founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar will work closely with Good Glamm Group's Co-founders Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, "I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It’s a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment."

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, commented: "At ScoopWhoop we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young india for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up, while becoming a defining force in the content-to-commerce revolution."

However, the financial details of the deal are not yet disclosed.

