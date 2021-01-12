ClearTax names ex-MedLife Paranth Thiruvengadam as CTO

Thiruvengadam will spearhead strategic tech initiatives of ClearTax to further simply taxation and finances for Indians

In its second C-level hiring in less than a month, ClearTax, tax and fintech solutions provider, has on-boarded ex-MedLife veteran Paranth Thiruvengadam as its CTO. In his role, Paranth will spearhead strategic tech initiatives of ClearTax to further simplify taxation and finances for Indians.

Paranth has two decades of leadership experience in building great teams and innovative products at technology companies. His experience spans Fortune 500 companies such as Yahoo!, Walmart Labs, IBM Labs, and Verizon along with high-growth startups. Paranth has successfully applied technology to fulfill several need-gaps across healthcare, commerce, retail, and fintech segments.

Speaking on the new hiring, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax said, “Paranth is a well-rounded technology leader and has led his past organizations to scale. I loved my interactions with Paranth and was impressed by his passion for technology. We are confident that he is the perfect fit for driving the mission of the company with his value-oriented tech strategy.”

At ClearTax Paranth will be leading efforts to scale the current technology team and focus on the innovation in fintech SaaS space via machine learning, AI and data science led initiatives. He will also be leading the tech efforts for ClearTax’s foray into the financial services space.

ClearTax is a multi-award-winning fintech platform that provides simplified financial services including GST Compliance, Tax Filing, TaxCloud, TDS Returns, Mutual Fund Investments, and CA as well as Legal services. The platform has served more than five million taxpayers along with six lakh businesses. It has recently bagged the IFTA 2020 Award for ‘Fintech Scaleup of the Year’.

Earlier this year, when multiple businesses were scaling down their teams and operations, ClearTax announced its plan to hire more than 150 employees.

