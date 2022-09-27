magicpin announces key leadership appointments

magicpin has announced multiple appointments in their leadership team. The company has appointed Kunal Gupta as Vice President of Technology, Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy as Senior Vice President of Business, Chunky Shah as Vice President of Head of Corporate Development & Finance and Luv Saxena as Assistant Vice President of Product.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President of Technology, brings rich experience in developing and scaling technology solutions. He is a seasoned technical leader with more than 15 years of experience in technology leadership roles including companies like AppDynamics, Cisco and Domino Data.

Vishnu Vardhan Bommareddy, Senior Vice President of Business, will be in charge of scaling magicpin's local business growth. He brings 25+ years of experience in building organizational processes, measurement systems, and infrastructure to maximize business results. Vishnu has previously led revenue management in OLA, sales and distribution in Ola Electric Mobility and served as Chief Business Officer in OYE! Rickshaw.

Chunky Shah, Vice President - Head of Corporate Development & Finance brings over 15 years of experience in investment banking and strategic finance. He will lead M&A, equity investments, and investor relations at magicpin. Chunky has worked with firms like Credit Suisse, Kotak Investment Banking and KPMG.

Luv Saxena, Assistant Vice President - Product brings entrepreneurial energy and industry depth to magicpin’s product management. Luv comes with an experience of over nine years in product management. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, he was previously managing products at Revolut and has also been a founder himself.

Sharing his thoughts on the leadership appointments, Anshoo Sharma - Co-founder and CEO, magicpin, said, “magicpin continues to scale rapidly on its mission of discovery of local retail. We are excited to bring experienced professionals on board to build an even stronger organization and lead magicpin through its next growth phase. Their depth of knowledge in specialized fields will let us build an at-scale world-class service for our users and partners."

