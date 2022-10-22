Vijay Raaz says ‘badla lo’ this festive season in Magicpin ad

The campaign asks consumers to break the monotony of staying indoors and to go out shopping

Magicpin has launched its festive campaign ‘Badla Lo’ to break the monotony of staying indoors by stepping out and taking revenge by shopping.

The campaign film starring Vijay Raaz, talks about how people’s behaviour has drastically changed over the last few years forcing people to stay in rather than stepping out. Through this digital campaign, magicpin is urging people to break the monotony and go out shopping and having fun.

The campaign says "L se XXL hone ka badla, "Can you see my screen?" ka badla, online birthday celebrations ka badla, kaadha replacing the OG chai ka badla.” The campaign has crossed over 8.4 million views already and is continuing to reach out to more people.

Sharing his thoughts on the festive sale campaign, Ankit Kumar, Head of Brand and Marketing, said, “Diwali is a special time for every family that anticipates the festive season after enduring two waves of the pandemic. Our goal is to motivate people to break the monotony, step out and take revenge via shopping. Through magicpin, they can avenge themselves by saving on the best offers."

