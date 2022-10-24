Ranveer Singh is a ‘patakha’ in Manyavar’s Diwali campaign

Manyavar is back with a new film under the #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign with Ranveer Singh.

Standing tall on the idea of establishing a simple yet impactful message and inspiring the younger generation to dress up in Indian wear for Diwali and look edgy has been echoed beautifully through the new ad film.

The essential philosophy of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ in Ranveer’s inimitable style highlights the excitement that Diwali brings for all Indians.

In this new film, Ranveer is seen looking his handsome best, just like a ‘Patakha’, as he sports Manyavar’s new and eclectic traditional wear and urges everyone to get dressed up just like him for Diwali, with the message of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’!

Commenting on the association, Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “ We are celebrating Diwali after 2 years of the pandemic and we hope people go all out to celebrate the occasion. Manyavar’s new digital film is a fun take on festivities by Ranveer Singh calling himself a ‘Patakha’ that can burst any time. With his spectacular timing and screen presence, this is an effort to emphasize on our messaging of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye’ and we are confident our audience will enjoy watching it.”

Expressing his thoughts on the campaign, Ranveer said, “I am delighted to be a part of Manyavar’s #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign this year. I love the new collection and personally encourage everyone to dress up in Indian wear during the festival of lights, Diwali, and spend quality time with family, friends and near and dear ones.”

