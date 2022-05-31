Havas CX appoints Arunima Singh as Vice President - Customer Success

Havas CX, the specialized customer experience unit of Havas Creative Group India, has bolstered its leadership team with key appointments to build on the vertical’s existing momentum in India.

Arunima Singh has been appointed as Vice President - Customer Success and Ashtad Gandhi has been roped in as Associate Vice President – Data & Analytics. Both Arunima and Ashtad will report to Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India.

Part of the Havas CX global network, Havas CX India combines the power of data, technology, and design to create meaningful experiences and deliver value across the entire customer journey. Launched globally in 2020, Havas CX network spans across 18 major Havas Villages around the world and India clearly has become one of the key focus markets globally. Owing to the unit’s expertise in Digital innovation, CRM, Data & Analytics, AR/VR Experiences, Performance Marketing, Marketing Automation, Data Management and Digital Transformation, Havas CX India has been able to win an enviable list of clients including Emeritus, Eruditus, Shaze, Usha, Aegon Digital and Dabur Command Centre, among many others.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Havas CX India has witnessed exponential growth in less than 2 years through massive business wins across Mumbai and New Delhi. In addition, it has successfully built resonance in the industry through its annual report X Index. We understand that brands that get CX right will be the ones that stay relevant in the future, and therefore, our aim now is to scale up Havas CX to the next level and further expand both its expertise and our teams.”

Speaking about the appointments, Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, said, “Over the past few years, we have partnered with brands to create business solutions with data and technology playing an integral role. As Arunima and Ashtad come on board, we’re embarking on the next phase of our rapid growth. The experience and expertise that both bring to the table will help us strengthen our offering further and empower us with the necessary tools to provide strong, strategic counsel to our clients.”

With over two decades of experience, Arunima has been instrumental in creating award-winning effective campaigns for brands including Pidilite, Godrej Group, Parle, Kotak Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Kellogg’s, and Colgate, among others. In her current role, Arunima will head the business operations to streamline the process and work closely with the India Havas Creative team/Havas Village India to expand Havas CX’s scope across the group. She moves into Havas CX from Havas Life Sorento.

Ashtad has over a decade of experience in solving business problems with solutions that connect with their customers. At Havas CX, he will lead the data and analytics wing to build and develop the practice and enhance the customer-centricity of all offerings through data-led processes that’ll help clients arrive at better decisions. Through his career, Ashtad has managed an array of brands, including Škoda, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Pfizer, GSK, TCS and ITC foods, amongst others. He moves to Havas CX from Publicis.

Arunima and Ashtad will be further supported by the creative duo, Sarthak Ghose and Amarttya Majumdar along with Siddhant Natarajan who is a part of the customer success team. While Sarthak and Amarttya join Havas CX from WATConsult and AutumnGrey (Grey Group), Siddhant was previously a part of Publicis.

