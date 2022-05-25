EMotorad appoints Rettwij Hastu as Vice President - Marketing

EMotorad has appointed Rettwij Hastu as their Vice President of Marketing. The addition of Rettwij Hastu, a veteran in the digital sector, complements the company’s aggressive development plans to further expand the organisation's authority in the consistently advancing EV sector.

At EMotorad, Rettwij’s role is to develop and implement a cohesive marketing plan to increase brand awareness. As VP of Marketing, he will create a cohesive, frictionless, and innovative omni-consumer experience. He would also be responsible for defining the strategy, planning, customer engagement and communication for global markets, in alignment with the company's focus and mission.

Kunal Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, EMotorad said, “EM aspires to be a pioneer in the EV two-wheeler space across the globe. We are looking forward to bringing India’s EV sector to the forefront on a global scale and realise the future of the EV segment. Rettwij, with his comprehensive experience and expertise in the marketing domain, joins us at this critical growth juncture to augment our approach to create brand awareness. We are certain that, together, we can make EM a household and a consumer-centric brand.”

Rettwij has had a dynamic career spanning over 14 years across the digital & marketing industry in the Indian market.

Prior to joining EMotorad, Rettwij was the Regional Head - of Operations (South) at WATConsult, and was responsible for driving performance and growing presence in Southern India. Over the years, he has held senior positions in multiple digital agencies and led efforts for a plethora of different global and Indian brands. With an in-depth understanding of consumers across demographics and the automobile space among many other industries, he has played an integral role in launching campaigns for brands such as Yamaha, Toyota, Himalaya, Jockey, and SAP and managing the digital presence of brands like Cricbuzz, Star Plus, 3M India, TVS Motors, Apollo Tyres, Dominos India and GMR among many other.

Speaking on his appointment, Rettwij said, “It brings me incredible excitement to join EMotorad at this growth stage. This is the stage to make India aware of the importance of the EV industry. As the EV market is taking a huge leap, I am immensely excited to be a part of and witness the electric revolution turn into a reality. With EMotorad’s futuristic approach, we are all geared up to use all the chances coming our way to becoming a global leader in the EV sector.”

