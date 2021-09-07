EMotorad awards digital marketing mandate to TZS Digital

The mandate includes services such as Social Media Marketing, ORM and Email Marketing to improve their visibility across all digital and social media platforms

EMotorad has circled down TZS Digital to increase its digital bandwidth and establish a strong brand presence, especially in the Indian, UAE and European markets. The mandate includes services such as Social Media Marketing, ORM and Email Marketing to improve their visibility across all digital and social media platforms.

EMotorad (EM) is an electric vehicle company, headquartered in Pune.

Kunal Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of EMotorad, said, "We're excited to work with the TZS Digital team on digital and creative projects. They are a group of young minds who understand today’s digital needs. We plan to collaborate with TZS Digital to develop a strong brand and a digital footprint through innovative messaging and effective customer outreach in Indian, UAE & European markets."

EMotorad's Marketing Manager, Sharda Prakash, stated, "As social media is one of our most important marketing pillars, we are continuously working on how to use it in the most effective way possible and as a result, we were seeking for an agency with a thorough understanding of our business. We believe TZS Digital is one of the greatest fits and we are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."

Tauquir Zaidi, Founder & Managing Director of TZS Digital, commented on the win, "We are thrilled to be a part of EMotorad's quest for digital excellence. EMotorad strives to deliver high-quality electric bicycles to the Indian market at a reasonable price. We are looking forward to enhancing EMotorad's digital identity and highlighting their skills through new solutions as our agency has done for the rest of our clients."

Pavan Jain, TZS Digital's Executive Director, stated, "We are overjoyed to work with Emotorad as they have the same fresh and young outlook towards work as we do. We are convinced that our optimized tools, research and data, together with all of our skilled resources, will make our partnership with EMotorad incredibly beneficial and long-lasting."

TZS Digital is a digital marketing services agency based out of Noida.

