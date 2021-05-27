Siddharth Raj Jain named CTO of Network18 Digital

Network18 has announced the appointment of Siddharth Raj Jain as its CTO of Network18 Digital. Siddharth, in his new role, will take up the responsibility of all technology functions for Network18 Digital to enable the company’s continued national and regional growth, as well as oversee the company’s technology teams. Focusing on its strong digital presence, Siddharth will leverage his experience and strength of the Network to accelerate growth for the content business.

Siddharth brings in more than two decades of experience in technology and product development across Fintech, Ad Tech, Navigation and Software Development. Prior to this role, he has worked with PayU where he is credited with building the consumer credit business of LazyPay and also led data & engineering for the consumer business. In addition to that, he has also worked with Infosys, Subex, Nokia (India) and Inmobi.

Talking about his appointment, Siddharth shared, “I am delighted to be a part of a leading media conglomerate like Network18. As a fan of products that this team has built, I await connecting with the team and hearing their success stories. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a tremendous team of professionals who are dedicated to creating a positive and digitized experience for the audience and look forward to being part of this team for the upcoming seasons of ‘Success Stories’.”

With ever-increasing focus on technology, Network18 Digital has scaled up the reach of its content at a fast pace. Siddharth will report to Puneet Singhvi, President - Digital & Corporate Development, Network18.

