PayU names Arvind Agarwal as CFO - India Payments Business

PayU has appointed Arvind Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In his career spanning over two decades, Agarwal has handled a wide range of financial and strategic leadership roles with multiple dynamic consumer-facing multi-billion-dollar tech companies.

He joins PayU after a stint at Nykaa.

Anirban Mukherjee, CEO – PayU Payments said, “We are pleased to welcome Arvind to our leadership team as we look at accelerating the growth of our integrated digital financial ecosystem. India is the largest market for PayU, and we are witnessing an unprecedented growth in this region. Arvind brings tremendous experience and proven judgment, which is going to work in favour of PayU India, with the company heralding a new growth journey. With him leading our finance function, I am confident we are primed for greater milestones and profitability in the years to come.”

Commenting on his appointment, Arvind Agarwal, CFO – PayU India Payments said, “I am excited about PayU’s vision of creating a full stack digital financial services platform for India. Both PayU and the overall digitization wave in India are at a critical growth juncture, so this is a fantastic prospect for expanding my learnings in digital economy. I look forward to being a part of this journey as we further expand our presence to address the country’s massive fintech opportunity in a customer centric, profitable and sustainable way.”

Prior to joining Nykaa in 2020, Arvind worked as Financial Planning & Analysis Leader and & Business Controller at Amazon for 3 years. In 2012 he joined Vodafone India where he spent more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)