PayU launches campaign to inspire SMEs & startups to leap with next-gen fintech solutions

PayU has unveiled a digital campaign prompting Indian entrepreneurs & SMEs to embrace digital transformation using PayU’s innovative product suite. The campaign takes us through the journey of three young & driven start-up founders at crucial junctures in their respective brand’s growth curve. Each of them aspires to take the next leap in their businesses but are unsure if the #TimeIsNow to grow.

Conceptualised by Scatter and produced by Knights Media, the campaign captures the core of India Inc’s new crop of aspirational young founders willing to take calculated risks, and ready to go the extra mile if it helps them achieve what they dream for themselves & their businesses.

The brand film dives into the lives of three business-owners Anu, Kamal and Saad who find themselves at crossroads, and are wondering if they should take a leap of faith in their business, knowing that their moves might pay off. PayU powers their respective businesses with the ability to collect and track multiple payments from around the world, thus helping them achieve greater heights in their respective fields. The campaign drives home the point that India’s new generation of start-up founders deserve a seamless & scalable payments suite that backs their capacity to develop indigenous tech & drive relentless business innovation.

“PayU has been part of the Indian start-up ecosystem from its inception. We enable enterprising homegrown businesses with our high-quality online payment solutions every day. The 'Time Is Now’ campaign depicts scenarios that Indian entrepreneurs go through on their quest for growth and reflects our belief that there is no better time than now, to be an entrepreneur in India,” said Shobhit Mohan, VP – Marketing at PayU said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)