Oreo-maker drags Parle to court for ‘copying’ cookie design

The makers of Oreo, Intercontinental Great Brands, are taking Indian food company Parle to court over the design of its cookie Fabio. The US-based company has moved Delhi High Court over the design of Parle’s product, which is 'deceptively similar’ to Oreo’s.

Fabio, like Oreo, is a cream biscuit comprising white cream sandwiched between two black cookies. The branding for the Parle cookies is reminiscent of Oreo’s blue, black and white style. Like Oreo, Fabio cookies also have patterns imprinted on them.

The court has fixed April 12 as the date for the next hearing for the case. Both the brands have not released an official statement on the infringement case.

The Mondelez-owned Intercontinental Great Brands LLC had launched Oreo in India in 2011. The cream biscuit was launched originally in 1912 by Nabisco, later known as Mondelez International Inc.

India is among the top 5 markets for the cookie by volume and the fourth largest for the brand.

