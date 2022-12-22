MPL and BYJU’S to exit BCCI sponsorship deals
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023
Months after Paytm parted ways with BCCI, edtech major BYJU’S and fantasy sports firm MPL have also ended their sponsorship deals for jersey and merchandise respectively, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The development has come at a time when the BCCI is gearing up for the IPL Players Auctions slated to be held on Friday.
The cricketing body has reportedly asked both sponsors to stay on board till March 31, 2023.
e4m reached out to both brands. Their spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.
Interestingly, the edtech major replaced Oppo back in 2019 and extended its agreement with the BCCI in June this year till November 2023, reportedly for $35 million. However, in November this year, the company decided to part ways with BCCI.
While MPL has reportedly asked BCCI to transfer its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), BYJU’S has not named its replacement. Paytm had transferred its sponsorship rights to Mastercard.
“We had informed the BCCI about our exit much before. It's now the responsibility of the BCCI to find a new sponsor and negotiate the deal amount for the remaining period,” a company official said when asked about the financial and other arrangements after this breakup.
He added that instead of Indian sports, they have decided to focus on global sports property FIFA now. BYJU was the sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which concluded on Sunday.
It's key to note that BYJU’S ‘business promotion expenses’ stood at Rs 2,250 crore in FY21, in which the company reported a loss of Rs 4,500 crore. Amid losses and funding winters, it has curtailed its marketing and advertising budgets drastically now.
MPL’s reported losses to the tune of Rs 1,120 crore in FY22. Its marketing campaigns and multiple brand ambassadors on board accounted for 43% of the overall cost. This cost grew 81% to Rs 750 crore in FY22, compared to the previous fiscal year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Famous Innovations adds 7 new accounts to its clientele
The agency has onboarded brands such as American Tourister, Jaypore, Roche, Budleaf tea, Trent’s Zudio, Ampere Electric Mobility, and Passport Whiskey
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the addition of seven new prestigious clients to its listings. The big win includes premium bag maker American Tourister, fashion & decor brand Jaypore, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies Roche, finest tea brand Budleaf tea, retail giant Trent’s Zudio (a TATA product), Ampere Electric Mobility, and Scotland’s scotch brand Passport Whiskey.
The mandates are diverse - from strategic development to digital amplification, mirroring Famous’ hybrid media-agnostic approach.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dentsu India wins integrated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp’s Vida
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu India has won the integrated media mandate for Vida - the mobility brand from Hero MotoCorp. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the network’s Gurgaon office.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's global full-funnel marketing, which includes performance and digital marketing. It will manage Vida's branding and performance campaigns with the best of its talent and capabilities as the strategic media partner.
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani from dentsu India said, “We are delighted to win MotoCorp’s emerging mobility brand Vida powered by Hero. Vida is a truly new-age global brand, that is authentic and progressive, and we are delighted with the mandate of managing it not only in India but across the globe. As dentsu, we pride ourselves in working with brands that ‘make way’ to drive meaningful progress for the environment.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, dentsu CXM India & Merkle India added, “The advancement of the electric mobility space is what the future holds. Thus, partnering with a brand like Vida powered by Hero certainly makes it a brilliant opportunity. We are extremely excited to partner with them and execute some mind-blowing strategies.”
Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head of Business Growth, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp commented, “We are glad to have dentsu India as our partner in this journey towards growing the electric mobility category across the world. Our endeavor is to create a brand that is truly global in nature, a brand that resonates with audiences from Bangalore to Bogota and Lucknow to London. VIDA is a new age brand with a distinct identity with the tagline ‘Make way’, a call to action to all change-makers to drive positive change. Our choice of partners is a clear reflection of this intent to build a global, new-age brand.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Verve Media to handle social media marketing for iLY
The agency will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, Founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Brightcom promoter's accounts temporarily freezed, revoked after NSDL directive
The accounts were frozen by SEBI due to technical reasons on 21 November 2022.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Refuting rumours about the accounts of its promoter being frozen due to technical reasons, the Brightcom Group has clarified that although the accounts were frozen following SEBI orders, the company has informed the exchanges, following which the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. The company has officially declared to all its stakeholders that “there is no freeze on promoter shares”.
It may be mentioned here that according to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from the order dated 21 November 2022. The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.
The action was taken after it came to light that 19 crore shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other company promoters, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.
According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change of hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17 per cent of the promoter holding changing hands.
However, the company says that the matter has been resolved and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. In an official communication released by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer A Mahipal Reddy, the delay happened “in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new company secretary. The accounts were frozen on 25 November as per sect 6 of SEBI LODR, 2015.”
The communication further states - “However the company secretary was already appointed on November 12, 2022 board meeting and the company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29, 2022.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fandrum announces large pre-seed investment from Dr Annurag Batra
The digital fan community platform has been started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read
Digital Fan Community Platform Fandrum SaS started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube has raised a large pre-seed round from media entrepreneur and angel investor Dr Annurag Batra who is investing in media tech platforms given his unique position in the media industry.
Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube are seasoned media professionals and content and business specialists who have spent almost 18 years each in the media industry in senior roles in large media organisations like Star India (now Disney India ) and Viacom 18. They both bring a unique understanding of media business, broadcast businesses, audiences and content creation and acquisition. Samridhi and Vipul understand content across all platforms in digital and broadcast and films,
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, talking of his investment in Fandrum, a Social Media Platform built for fans said "I am very excited to be partnering with Fandrum and their talented teams" said Dr Batra. "Their expertise in media and content makes them a valuable asset to any media platform or movie looking to enhance their relationship and engagement with fans via marketing and analytical efforts.". Batra added “, fans provide valuable feedback and insights that can help the industry improve and evolve. Their opinions and preferences shape the direction and content of media and entertainment products.” Batra added, " Samridhi and Vipul and Fandrum are on a mission to democratise Fan access to celebrities while they help media platforms and content creators deepen their engagement with fans ."
Fandrum's CEO, Samridhi Katyal, expressed his gratitude for the investment and partnership with Dr Batra. "We are thrilled to have Dr Batra on board as an investor and advisor. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services." She further said “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Vipul Cahube, Co-founder Fandrum added that Fandrum is the solution which addresses the need of the Entertainment Industry for data. Fandrum curates imprints thus providing a channel for the industry to build a feedback loop.
Luv Ranjan, a noted Bollywood director-producer is the third founder of Fandrum. His next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is releasing on Holi next year. Fandrum is an online platform designed to match TV/Screen audiences into communities using psychographic analysis who have the same; not similar taste in content together to discuss or fool around with the content in various ways using images, memes, gifs, short format content and other forms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a Boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in Mumbai and Singapore who has advised its clients on investments in F and B, Media-Tech, FMCH, Blockchain, Deep Tech and Fintech. Fandrum is in the process of raising a large round in early 2023 to scale up in all aspects for all its platform stakeholders
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India
The acquisition will be a in a cash and stock deal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:22 AM | 3 min read
Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.
“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.
Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.
The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”
Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Investcorp to acquire US-based CLO manager Marble Point Credit
Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:12 PM | 3 min read
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in Investcorp’s 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp.
With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-year veteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience. Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
“We are excited to be joining Investcorp,” said Tom Shandell, who will lead the combined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp. “Investcorp’s credit business has been one of the primary engines in its impressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the next exciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading credit manager.”
“Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets, significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital markets participants,” added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets, Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.
Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, “Over the past seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strong platform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe their new combined platform is well positioned for the future.”
Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with Investcorp Credit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets under management and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide. The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top 15 CLO managers globally by AUM.
Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of its credit businesses said, “This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking forward to having Tom, Corey and the entire Marble Point team join us at Investcorp. This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to continue to grow and expand Investcorp’s credit management platform and be a leading global provider of an array of credit-focused products and solutions to our clients.”
Jeremy Ghose, Global Head of Investcorp Credit Management, added, “This acquisition will result in a $22 billion total AUM credit management business with meaningful scale across both US and Europe, and we look forward to further growing the business.”
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to customary regulatory requirements and closing conditions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube