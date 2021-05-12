Milagrow Robots founder Rajeev Karwal passes away

The founder and chairman of consumer robots brand Milagrow Robots Rajeev Karwal has succumbed to Covid-related complications. Karwal was on ventilator support for almost a week and passed away on Wednesday morning.

Karwal, a towering figure in the Indian electronics space, is known most notably for bringing LG Corp into India in 1997 and transforming the company as their VP of Sales and Marketing. The IMT Ghaziabad alumnus also served as the CEO of Electrolux Kelvinator and Reliance Retail.

In his illustrious career, Karwal has also worked for Onida, Kishinchand Chellaram Group, Surya Roshini Limited. He founded Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions in 2007.

He featured in Economic Times' Most Powerful CEOs list in 2004. He was the recipient of the 1st Most Distinguished Alumnus Award of IMT Ghaziabad. Karwal was also on the cover of Business Today in its first listing of the Top 25 Young Rising Stars of India.

