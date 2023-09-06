Reliance Retail acquires 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma brand
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) signs a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51% majority stake.
“RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation,” stated a press release.
Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year olds. In a significant stride last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear which was thoughtfully timed to coincide with Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy which was soon followed-up with a line for infants and toddlers - further demonstrating the brand's versatility.
“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
“Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – The product, brand and the partnership are especially close to my heart,” added Isha Ambani on a personal note.
Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children's story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma, the release stated.
Brand Aid wins creative mandate of Colors Gujarati
The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Colors Gujarati has awarded its creative mandate to Brand Aid. The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office.
Colors Gujarati has been steadily gaining popularity, captivating both rural and urban audiences with its engaging content. Hiten Shah, Director of Brand Aid Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about working with Colors Gujarati, saying, “Being affiliated with Colors Gujarati is an esteemed opportunity. Engaging in projects that endorse entertainment, art, and creativity would be a truly exhilarating experience for the entire team.”
This partnership between Colors Gujarati and Brand Aid is poised to bring forth innovative and compelling creative solutions, further enhancing Colors Gujarati's position as a leading entertainment channel.
Brand Aid is a creative agency based in Ahmedabad, specialising in comprehensive branding and communication services. With a 25-year legacy, it has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and strategic creative solutions across diverse industries.
Rupa and Company’s Digital Marketing Head Riki Chakraborty no more
Chakraborty passed away in a car crash in Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 5:03 PM | 1 min read
Riki Chakraborty, Head of Digital Marketing at Rupa and Company Ltd, has died in a car crash in Kolkata. Sources close to the development confirmed the tragic news to e4m. He was 36.
Chakraborty was associated with Rupa and Company ltd for close to eight years. Prior to that, he worked with Google India as Central Media Manager.
He had also served stints at Accenture and HT Media Ltd in the past.
Dentsu Creative India wins integrated media mandate of Gulf Oil
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 31, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has allocated its integrated mandate to Dentsu Creative India, according to highly placed sources.
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand.
The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch.
Gulf India has released a campaign called 'Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan' which is believed to have been created by Dentsu.
Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.
Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be
Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group
Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and
Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.
The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.
Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging
Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;
Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;
Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;
Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and
Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.
The round one judging will be done online.
UrbanClap Technologies reports 37% rise in revenue at Rs 532 cr in FY23
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086 lakh in financial year 2022-23
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:53 PM | 1 min read
Home services marketplace Urban Clap Technologies India Private Limited, now known as Urban Company, has reported a revenue of Rs 532 crore for the financial year 2022-23. According to a report released by Tofler, the company reported a 37% jump in revenues since the last financial year.
The Tofler report further revealed that the company reported a net loss of Rs 161 crore during the same fiscal, a 60% decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 693 crore.
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086.18 lacs in financial year 2022-23.
The revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,484 lacs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs 29,767 lacs last year and Rs 23,928 lacs the year before in 2020-2021.
Urban Clap was rebranded as Urban Company in January 2020. The company operates an online platform that helps customers to find and hire service professionals for their personal activities/needs. Launched in November 2014, Urban Company now operates in 16 cities and 5 international markets.
Dentsu reports revenue decline in APAC
Organic revenue in APAC market declined by 7% due to client losses in China, India and Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 4:30 PM | 4 min read
Dentsu Group has reported a decline of 5% YoY net revenue of JPY billion 26.1 for the Q2 FY2023, with organic revenue decline of 7% for the APAC market. For the H1 2023, the group reported 48.3 net revenue JPY billion, a 5.5% decline on YoY basis.
The company in the official statement said that Q2 remains challenging, but reported an improving performance, with growth from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The media spend was lower across the region, but client retention, new wins and growing pipeline point to a more stable H2 performance, it said.
The agency also said that CT&T delivered organic revenue decline due to client losses in China, India and Singapore. The creative reported double digit organic decline due to reduction in client spend in a number of markets, said the agency.
The group reported Q2 FY2023 a decline in net revenues 0.1% year-on-year (yoy), with organic revenue decline of -4.7%, against strong prior year comparables. According to the financial statement, the Q2 performance was impacted by continued conservatism from technology and finance clients plus a one-off financial impact in the DACH cluster within the EMEA region.
The Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) revenues grew 0.5% (cc) yoy in the first half, reaching 33% of group revenues. In Japan, CT&T reported double digit organic growth driven by Customer Experience and Digital Transformation offerings.
The US CT&T market continued to be impacted by a lengthening of the sales cycle as previously highlighted, but has seen revenue stabilization. The acquisition of Tag is complete and will contribute to group revenues from July 1.
The company said that Tag will significantly enhance the group’s global digital production capabilities, supporting dentsu’s strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, technology, and consulting. Second quarter operating margin 8.7%, 520bp lower yoy as a result of net revenue decline in the Americas and APAC regions, plus the impact of DACH within EMEA.
In Japan, the change in timing of incentive recognition as highlighted in Q12023 also impacted. Swift cost mitigation ensures the Group remains confident of delivering a c.17% margin FY2023. The Group continues to accelerate the shift to One dentsu through removal of silos to drive greater collaboration whilst streamlining costs. One dentsu will further integrate the Group’s diverse capabilities to deliver top line growth for clients, while allowing dentsu to realize sustainable enhancement of corporate value.
Hiroshi Igarashi, President and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc., said, “Our second quarter performance reflects the continued impact of the slowdown in spend from clients in the technology and finance sectors. We expect to see an improving trend in organic growth in the second half with our focus on delivering growth and measurable business results for our clients. We are pleased to welcome 2,800 new colleagues from Tag who officially joined the Group on July 1st. Tag brings AI-driven technology and global content capabilities to add immediate value to dentsu’s clients. Tag will provide high quality content at speed and scale for creative, a scaled personalization engine for customer experience management (CXM), as well as adding power to media with Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO). We consider Tag's capabilities as "the last mile", ensuring dentsu provides an integrated, full-service offering that is, increasingly, desired by our global clients.”
Igarashi further added, “In July we announced the latest milestone in Dentsu’s longstanding partnership with Microsoft, launching enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies, further expanding our AI product offerings. As we look forward, we are confident in our positioning at the convergence of marketing, technology and consulting. Client pitches require ever-closer integration of our services and by accelerating our One dentsu philosophy and mindset we will encourage the collaboration required amongst our people to anticipate and exceed our clients’ expectations. The collective strength of our 72,000 employees brings its unique culture. Our ability to generate new ideas and innovate, by bringing together expertise and fostering creativity enables us to deliver integrated solutions that grow our clients’ businesses.”
LS Digital joins hands with Social Panga
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
Social Panga has joined LS Digital (erstwhile Logicserve Digital).
“This move will enable the group to further strengthen its solution-driven digital marketing transformation offerings, unlocking value for marketers looking for creativity and operational efficiencies in their growth path,” read a press release.
“Social Panga will give the group an extra edge to our robust digital marketing transformation services. We share a common vision of building this group for the globe with Indian roots. This further enhances our capabilities post Langoor Digital & F1Studioz joined the group last year. I extend a warm welcome to the Social Panga team and I am very excited about the next phase of growth with them.,” said Prasad Shejale, CEO & Founder, LS Digital.
Speaking about the development, Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “We are charged up for this partnership, as it’s the first time in Indian advertising industry juggernauts and experts in their specific areas have come together to rewrite the norms to form a lethal force not just for India but for the globe. Our vision of building an Indian group with all specialised offerings are coming to life, allowing us to serve our customers with the best of class, unified solutions.”
Added Gaurav Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “Built on creativity, our group empowers us. AI propels our innovative thinking, while the media magnifies it. For the first time in India, significant agencies are uniting, setting us apart. With experienced founders and specialized teams, we're crafting India's Largest Integrated Marketing Platform. From India to the World, our specialized approach tackles business challenges head-on. We stand strong, a specialized team, poised to be a force from India, one country at a time.”
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework, which comprises Media, UI/UX, Creative & Communication, CX (MarTech), Data & Insights, and Tech Innovations. It marks a significant step towards realising the goal of creating an end-to-end suite of services in India for the world.
