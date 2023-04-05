Reliance Retail Ventures onboards Amul's R S Sodhi: Report
Sodhi has been roped in for growing Reliance Retail's grocery vertical
Amul's R S Sodhi has joined Reliance Retail Ventures, as per media reports.
He has been taken on board for helping in the growth of Reliance Retail's grocery vertical.
The brand is gearing up to build its presence in the fruits and vegetable segment.
Sodhi stepped down as Amul's Managing Director in January after a long term of 31 years.
Sochcast ropes in Kavya Srivatsa as General Manager
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom and Gong
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Sochcast, an immersive audio platform designed to amplify and encourage women's voices, has appointed Kavya Srivatsa as its new General Manager.
“With a strong marketing, media relations and communications background, Kavya brings a wealth of expertise to the position. Kavya is a media professional with experience in the US, UK, and Indian markets,” the comoany said.
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with integrated marketing teams to develop and execute communication strategies for companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom, and Gong.
Srivatsa’s educational qualifications include an MSc. in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.A. in Political Science, Labor Studies and Employee Relations from Rutgers University, where she graduated summa cum laude.
As General Manager of Sochcast, Srivatsa will lead the platform's next phase of growth and innovation. She is passionate about pushing boundaries and disrupting the immersive audio content space.
"I truly believe that our 'soch' has the power to both set us apart and bring us together," says Srivatsa.
"I am excited to lead a talented team that is equally passionate about amplifying diverse voices and highlighting the work of the people behind the message."
"We are thrilled to welcome Kavya Srivatsa to Sochcast as our new General Manager," says Harry Bhatia, co-founder of Sochcast. "Her global experience and fresh ideas will be invaluable in scaling our platform and leading Sochcast to new heights of success."
Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing
Agrawal brings over 15 years of experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:49 PM | 2 min read
E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing at Shiprocket. Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.
Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”
Somil Agrawal, Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."
Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as Chief Growth Officer
She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:04 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its Chief Growth Officer. Jatkar comes with rich experience of more than 20 years in media and consumer technology. She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.
In her new role at Wavemaker, Jatkar will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.
Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepa as part of the leadership team at Wavemaker. Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As Chief Growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”
A media veteran, Jatkar has worked with India’s largest media agency eco-system to build strategic growth programs, lead the revenue function, deploy business plans to enhance operational excellence and build capabilities at scale across the partner eco-system. Deepa has been an active voice at industry forums to champion the diversity and inclusion agenda for women leaders, and was part of the core team that hosted Meta India’s ‘Agency Women Leadership day’.
Commenting on her new role, Deepa said, “Wavemaker is a forward-looking agency. It is building a digital transformation approach across all their businesses and is producing some of the finest data driven work across its key clients. I have really been impressed by their vision and conviction of bringing in positive provocation to the media industry and I am super excited to work alongside the Wavemaker leadership to take this mandate to new heights.”
A national level basketball player, Jatkar coaches kids and teens to hone their basketball skills. Deepa also volunteers at a local non-profit organisation that drives basketball excellence programs for kids from diverse/ less privileged communities.
Fintech start-up Leaf Round appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as CMO
Prior to joining Leaf Round, Ramalingam was the Head of Marketing at CoinDCX
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Fintech start-up Leaf Round has announced the appointment of Ramalingam Subramanian as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Prior to joining Leaf Round, Ramalingam was the Head of Marketing at CoinDCX for three years.
Speaking on the appointment, Nishchay Nath, CEO & Co-founder said, “We are thrilled to have Ramalingam on board our team that is rapidly growing. His experience handling new asset class, finance and its underlying technology, and of course, retail sector, spans over a decade and will prove vital for our next level of growth. His role will be instrumental for devising effective strategies for further market penetration and bringing in the culture for the brand. Our goal is to evolve into one of the leading players in offering investment products that help you generate an alternative source of income in an innovative way for the Indian market.”
Ramalingam has a Master’s degree in management from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, and has also worked across brands like Cipla, Coca Cola and TCS, where he was responsible for strategic launches and building organisational capability. Ramalingam also founded Prarambhan Creative Works, a brand and marketing agency with offices across the country.
Ramalingam Subramanian said, "I have always believed that financial independence is critical for a nation's growth. Diversification helps in achieving this independence. Having worked extensively in developing a new-age asset class to help citizens diversify, I felt there is still a strong need for products that deliver consistent returns in a safe, secure, and compliant manner. Here's where Leaf Round became an automatic choice with its vision, the founding team, and the limitless passion to solve this."
PubMatic appoints James Young as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand
Prior to PubMatic, Young was Managing Director, Australia, for Magnite
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
PubMatic has appointed James Young as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).
Beginning September 2023, Young will lead the ANZ team, managing strategy, sales and operations for PubMatic in the region, as the company continues to focus on delivering effective, innovative, and responsible media solutions to publishers and advertisers.
Young said: “The ANZ market has enormous potential for growth, and I’m excited that I’ll be part of a company that is at the forefront of the digital advertising industry. I look forward to working closely with PubMatic customers and partners to drive success in the region.”
Prior to PubMatic, Young was the Managing Director, Australia, for Magnite, and also held senior roles with Telaria, The Guardian, and eBay. He is co-chair of the IAB Video Council.
Jason Barnes, Asia-Pacific Chief Revenue Officer, PubMatic, said: “PubMatic is in a period of significant growth and James’s pedigree in the digital advertising market and experience with broadcast on demand advertising will bring incredible value to the team and our publisher and advertiser customers.”
Vedanta Resources’ Ajay Goel joins BYJU's as CFO
At Vedanta, Goel was the group deputy CFO
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:17 PM | 1 min read
Ajay Goel of Vedanta Resources has joined BYJU's as the Chief Financial Officer, as per media reports.
At Vedanta, Goel was the group deputy CFO. He was responsible for financial planning and analysis, controllership, consolidation and accounting, audit, taxation - Direct and Indirect, secretarial & compliance and risk management.
He has earlier worked with Diageo, GE and Coca-Cola.
Bain & Company’s Karan Singh takes on as APAC head-sustainability & responsibility
Singh was one of the founding partners who helped establish Bain's India business in 2006
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Bain & Company has appointed Karan Singh as Asia Pacific head of Sustainability and Responsibility (S&R) practice.
Based in New Delhi, Karan was one of the founding partners who helped establish Bain's India business in 2006 and has more than 20 years of management consulting experience across Asia, Europe and the United States.
Karan was most recently managing partner for Bain India. Under his leadership, Bain India has grown at over 20% CAGR over the last eight years with a focus on transformation for marquee clients. Prior to that, Karan was leader of Bain's Healthcare practice in Asia Pacific. He also serves on the boards of Bridgespan, Kailash Satyarthi and ALVL foundations. Karan was also recently appointed chairman of Bain India.
“S&R is a very important and rapidly evolving topic. I am honored at this opportunity and look forward to working with companies to embed ESG in their strategic priorities, and scaling Bain’s S&R practice in Asia Pacific,” said Karan Singh.
Karan succeeds Brian Murphy who continues to lead the Energy and Natural Resources practice in Asia Pacific.
“I am confident that Karan will continue to bring his trademark boldness to this business-building mission. With his leadership, we aspire to build on the strong start in S&R and create many more client and people success stories in the ESG space,” said Satish Shankar, Bain & Company’s Asia Pacific regional managing partner. “We also thank Brian, who in a very short time, built a strong team, developed a network of experts, and created multiple referenceable client results stories.”
“Sustainability is one of the most important themes of our time and no doubt Karan will be at the front and center leading our Asia Pacific clients to define bold ambitions and achieve extraordinary results that redefine industries in the energy transition. His strong leadership experience, entrepreneurial mindset and camaraderie with colleagues and clients make him a solid candidate for this role,” said François Faelli, global managing partner of ESG.
