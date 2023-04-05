Reliance Retail Ventures onboards Amul's R S Sodhi: Report

Sochcast, an immersive audio platform designed to amplify and encourage women's voices, has appointed Kavya Srivatsa as its new General Manager.

“With a strong marketing, media relations and communications background, Kavya brings a wealth of expertise to the position. Kavya is a media professional with experience in the US, UK, and Indian markets,” the comoany said.

Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with integrated marketing teams to develop and execute communication strategies for companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom, and Gong.

Srivatsa’s educational qualifications include an MSc. in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.A. in Political Science, Labor Studies and Employee Relations from Rutgers University, where she graduated summa cum laude.

As General Manager of Sochcast, Srivatsa will lead the platform's next phase of growth and innovation. She is passionate about pushing boundaries and disrupting the immersive audio content space.

"I truly believe that our 'soch' has the power to both set us apart and bring us together," says Srivatsa.

"I am excited to lead a talented team that is equally passionate about amplifying diverse voices and highlighting the work of the people behind the message."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kavya Srivatsa to Sochcast as our new General Manager," says Harry Bhatia, co-founder of Sochcast. "Her global experience and fresh ideas will be invaluable in scaling our platform and leading Sochcast to new heights of success."