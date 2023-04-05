Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, the company announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai
Reliance Retail Limited today announced the launch of Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platfor.
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, Reliance Retail announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
“An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty. Inspired by the goddess Rati, who symbolizes love, passion and beauty,” the company said in a release.
Tira’s launch is in line with Reliance Retail’s overall vision of bringing high quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats,” it added.
Speaking on the launch, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (holding company of Reliance Retail Limited), said, “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”
“Tira’s online platform is easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that ticks all the right boxes. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will have the widest range of colour cosmetics for consumers to try on from the comfort of their homes,” the company said.
The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. The unique store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalize and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs. In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalize purchases. Tira will also be the first specialty beauty retailer in India to launch the FRAGRANCE FINDER, a signature experience that helps consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences., shared the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wavemaker wins integrated account of Havmor Ice Cream
The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 cr and Rs 150 cr
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 28, 2023 4:58 PM | 1 min read
After a competitive multi-agency pitch, Wavemaker India has won the integrated media duties for Havmor ice cream. The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crores. Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media.
“Havmor is believed to be working with a small, lesser-known agency earlier. However, early this year it decided to call a multi-agency pitch, which was won by Wavemaker Mumbai office,” said an industry source.
Wavemaker India was contacted for comments but did not respond until the time of filing this story.
Havmor Ice Cream, a part of Lotte Confectionery, is one of India’s largest ice cream brands. In the last decade, Havmor has grown tenfold, establishing a strong brand presence, and emerging as one of the fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands in the country. Across states, it has a a network of 60,000 retail outlets and over 200 flagship parlours.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adani’s AMG Media Network gets 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 crore
Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has reportedly acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for Rs 48 crore. While the decision to make the acquisition was announced in May 2022, Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing.
Quintillion Business Media runs the digital publication Bloomberg Quint now called BQ Prime.
QBM is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform in India. QBM’s main content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news, amongst others through its platform Bloomberg | Quint. It has a subsisting content agreement with Bloomberg Television Production Services India Private Limited.
Back in May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as an investor in QBM. Given the proven execution record of the Adani group, their support to fulfill the ambitions of QBM will lay the foundation for accelerating the growth of the business and scale of QBM’s high quality content for the Indian audiences,” saidAnil Uniyal, CEO, QBM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale joins enba jury panel
He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Shewale belongs to Shiv Sena party and is the Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency. He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the municipal corporation of the city of Mumbai where he held the position from 2010 to 2014.
Shewale has also headed the Market and Garden Committee and the Ward Committee and was also a member of the Law Committee. He was the Shiv Sena candidate from Trombay assembly seat in 2004 Vidhan Sabha elections but lost to Congress candidate. Shewale, along with his predecessor Ravindra Waikar, hold the record for being appointed the chairman of the BMC standing committee the most times.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Paytm Ads' Amplify 2023 unlocks power of audience insights and innovation
The event saw the attendance of top leaders from BFSI, F&B, CPG, fashion, e-comm, autos and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:10 AM | 2 min read
The event saw participation from industry leaders representing top brands across BFSI, F&B, CPG, Fashion, E-commerce, Auto and more. It was an excellent opportunity for attendees to discuss how they could leverage deterministic data and unleash the power of audience insights backed by innovative ad solutions to drive their brand’s success in 2023 and beyond.
Praveen Sharma, COO of Commerce Services, Paytm, opened the event. He said, “We are delighted to host the inaugural edition of Amplify 2023 – our flagship event that brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss how best to leverage the fintech platform for driving growth. We are committed to helping businesses unlock the power of audience insights through advertising solutions that help our clients achieve their desired objectives.”
The day saw participation from CMOS of brands like Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Emami, Truecaller, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Sugar Cosmetics, Jyothy labs, HDFC Ergo to name a few, along with Agency Partners from Dentsu, Wavemaker and Interactive Avenues. They shared insights on leveraging data and innovation to make informed decisions on media investments to achieve maximum ROI while keeping user experience at the core. In addition, there were panel discussions on ‘The Role of Deterministic Data in Marketing Campaigns and How Digital Coupons Help Online Businesses to Scale? These sessions provided attendees with valuable insights on leveraging insights to drive effective campaigns across the Paytm ecosystem. The conversation also zoomed into how programmatic campaigns through demand-side platforms (DSP) can be powered using audience insights from Paytm, as the current available solutions are either not very accurate or limited by the reach of e-commerce and their walled gardens.
The Panelists included Shuchi Singhal, AVP- Marketing, Emami; Subha Sreenivasan Iyer, Vice President/Head Media & Digital Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Ketan Bharati, VP- Global Marketing Operations, Truecaller; Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect & CDO, Dentsu Media Group, Suchit Sikaria, CBO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Dhruv Dewan, COO & Co-Founder, Thrive Now and Saumil Parekh, VP- Marketing, PharmEasy.
Shreyas Srinivasan, CPO- Consumer Products, Paytm and CEO- Paytm Insider, delivered the keynote address. “With increasing consumer expectations towards personalisation, it has become essential for brands to understand consumer behavior better so that campaigns can be tailored accordingly. “ Aditya Swaminathan, AVP - Strategy, Partnerships & Marketing, Paytm Ads, touched upon the platforms’ capabilities and success stories, while Ashwin Srinivasan, VP - Product, Paytm Ads, talked about the up -and- coming product features.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nabendu Bhattacharyya launches IDEACAFE.AGENCY
The company will specialise in creative, data and technology-led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, the founder of OOH agency Milestone Brandcom, officially announced the launch of his new company called IDEACAFE.AGENCY. The company aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication with its idea-centric approach.
With more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions with leading agencies like O&M,Dentsu, Emirates Neon, and Mudra, Nabendu a seasoned and respected industry professional has worked with national and multinational brands such as Airtel, L'oreal, Apple, Toyota ,Axis Bank, DBS Bank, Zee TV, Tata DOCOMO, McDonald's, Tanishq, and Viacom18 and more. Credited to have introduced some of the most disruptive and innovative inclusions in OOH over the past two decades Nabendu is also an agent for change and IDEACAFE.AGENCY is based on these very solid foundations.
IDEACAFE.AGENCY promises to be a new age independent company that redefines the "brewing" of ideas. The company will offer a range of services, including creative, data and technology led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands across the spectrum. This is a novel idea and possibly the first-ever out-of-home creative agency in the world. IDEACAFE.AGENCY’ s aspirations are much bigger than being just another out of home agency and revolve around doing OOH the right way that is idea driven and data led.
Joining Nabendu on this exciting journey are two co-founders, Hanoz Patel and Abhishek Kabra, both specialists in the space who were part of the Milestone Brandcom journey. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will assist in creating ideas that change what people do, think, and feel, making brands distinctive and helping them grow.
According to Nabendu, "I am super thrilled to announce the setting up of this new age independent company. IDEACAFE.AGENCY will concentrate on building ideas and content across all spectrums of the brand communication space. I have always believed in creating disruptive, clutter-breaking ideas and bringing them alive to make a difference in a brands growth trajectory and will continue spearheading the same ahead."
With offices already set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, IDEACAFE.AGENCY is all set to bring on board industry specialists, experts from diverse backgrounds, and new talent to create disruptive and innovative ideas. Nabendu is already in talks with industry leaders known to have been instrumental in reimagining OOH, marketers par excellence, and hiring the right talent to scale and take IDEACAFE.AGENCY to new heights.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mindshare wins Maruti Suzuki's account worth Rs 1200 crore
After a highly competitive five-month-long pitch, the account moved from dentsu to Mindshare India
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 23, 2023 2:45 PM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The news was confirmed to exchange4medina by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
The account was earlier handled by dentsu India. The account size is believed to be around Rs 1200 crore. The mandate will cover tradional, outdoor and digital media.
Reposting e4m story on her on LinkedIn profile, Mindshare APAC CEO Helen McRae said, "Super proud of a world class team and honoured by the trust Maruti has placed with us. Looking forward to a truly stellar partership!"
The auto major called for the pitch in November 2022 to explore options and evaluate new strategies and technology-powered solutions media agencies can bring to the brand’s next phase of growth and journey. GroupM, OMG and dentsu, it is believed, made it to the final round.
In June 2022, Maruti Suzuki India added Lintas C:EX, a Mullen Lowe Lintas Group agency, to its creative roster. The auto major is now working with Hakuhodo India, dentsu Impact, and Lintas C:EX for developing creative solutions and advertising campaigns.
Earlier, speaking about the pitch, Srivastava said the company made this move not only to add creative freshness to the brand but also to focus on advertising other aspects of the company’s business. “We have realised that two agencies may not be sufficient to manage the current vastness of our business,” he had said.
Meanwhile, in a statement, dentsu India said, "We are proud of our six-year media relationship with Maruti Suzuki. We have enjoyed working with the team and what we have co-created together. We will continue to drive our partnership with them across Creative and Customer Experience. We thank them for their partnership and wish them success with their new media agency."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra joins enba jury panel
Dr Patra is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Patra is the member of the Parliament of India representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house since June 28, 2019. He is currently the National Spokesperson and Media Coordinator of Biju Janata Dal.
Dr Patra has a rich experience of academia as well as public policy and governance. Apart from political work and social work, he comes with 17 years of work experience in academics, business research, industry and corporate sector, UNDP-Government of Odisha project.
He was the Dean of XAVIER-EMLYON Business School, the first Indo-French business school in India, a joint collaboration between Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and Emlyon Business School, France. An academic by profession, he has taught courses in the areas of organisational behaviour and human resource management. He also has experience of working in industry.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube