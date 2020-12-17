Luke Kang named President, Walt Disney Company APAC; India head to be named in early 2021

The company has announced that it will have two separate heads for its APAC and India operations after Uday Shankar's exit

The Walt Disney Company may have two separate heads for its APAC and India operations after the exit of Uday Shankar, the company announced. Luke Kang has been appointed president of The Walt Disney Company in Asia Pacific, who will report to Rebecca Campbel, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer.

In his new role, he will helm the company's business in Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Campbell made the announcement to the staff, stating that the India Head will be named in early 2021. She announced that in the interim, K Madhavan, Head of Star and Sunil Ryan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar India will report to her.