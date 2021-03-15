Kia Motors India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as National Head of Sales & Marketing

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Corporation, today announced the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as National Head of Sales and Marketing, with immediate effect.

Brar will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth. Brar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Great Wall Motors as Director Marketing & Sales.

Prior to this, Brar has held senior leadership positions across sales, network, and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors & Nissan. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Commenting on the new executive appointment, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “We are delighted to welcome Hardeep Singh Brar to Kia Motors India family as we accelerate our growth strategy to expand to newer regions in India. Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time and with Brar onboard, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer focused approach.”

On his appointment as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia, Hardeep Singh Brar said, “I have followed Kia’s India journey and witnessed the way Kia has disrupted the market with three segment-leading products. It is an exciting phase that Kia Motors India is in right now and I look forward to continuing Kia’s phenomenal run and shaping the future for the brand.”

Hardeep Singh Brar is a reputed leader in the automotive industry, known for his expertise in sales, marketing, customer service, and network development for the brands he has served in his career.

