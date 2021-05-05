ICC announces tender process for data collection services, data rights

The bids are invited for ICC events between 2021 and 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has invited tenders for data collection services and data-related rights for ICC events between 2021 and 2023.

The tenders cover 279 matches at ICC Events, including the ICC World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023, ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023. 56 matches are from Women’s Events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022. The scope of the tender also covers the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

"Applicants should have a demonstrated history of providing similar services and exploiting comparable rights. Accordingly, tenders should be accompanied by a compelling financial proposition," read ICC's official communication.

Applicants may submit tenders in respect of one or more of the elements set out within the Invitation to Tender document here. The ICC will evaluate each component element separately.

Those who wish to apply are expected to submit their documentation in Engish to digitalRFP@icc-cricket.com on or before Monday 17th May 2021.

